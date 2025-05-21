FIDE Deputy Chair Dana Reizniece visits Jamaica, commends Chess Federation’s innovation programs and leadership

Jamaica: Dana Reizniece who is the Deputy Chair of the FIDE Management Board visited Jamaica from May 17 to May 19, commending the Jamaica Chess Federation’s (JCF) innovative social chess programs and its long-standing leadership in the Caribbean region.

During the visit, Reizniece was greeted by CCA President José Carrillo and CCA Vice President Francisco Cruz. Furthermore, the delegation met with JCF President Peter Myers and key members of the Council.

These include - IM Jomo Pitterson, Maxine Brown, Richard Shaw, Ian Wilkinson KC, and WIM Deborah Richards-Porter. Also, Reizniece held meetings with Jamaica Olympic and Paralympic Association President Christopher Samuda, representatives from the Department of Correctional Services, and leaders of the Jamaica Society for the Blind.

Moreover, the delegation looked at the federation’s extensive community outreach programs which include correctional facilities and work with the visually impaired.

“The trip to Jamaica was amazing! The federation is powered by people who are not just passionate about chess, but about using it to change lives. Truly a golden team,” said Dana Reizniece. She further called out Jamaica’s work with the blind and incarcerated communities which best represents the core of their mission to make chess available and meaningful to all.

Chess in Jamaica is a tool for change: President Peter Myers

Furthermore, JCF President Peter Myers reported that chess in Jamaica is a tool for change beyond just a sport. He also thanked FIDE and CCA for their support in opening up the game to all communities.

Jamaica boasts a large pool of Chess Talent: President Jose Carrillo

In response, CCA President Jose Carrillo said that Jamaica has a large pool of chess talent which they have been bringing to the table in the Caribbean and in 2025 they are set to do so in FIDE’s Year of Social Chess also. “The federation’s dedication to inclusion and innovation serves as an inspiration for the entire region. What we’ve witnessed here is a living model of how chess can change lives,” reported the CCA President.

Notably, CCA Vice President Francisco Cruz will return to Jamaica in June to run a School Instructor Seminar and also put into action the JCF’s social initiatives as a part of his role with the FIDE Diversity Commission.