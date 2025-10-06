Saint Lucia launches 2025/2026 Cruise Season with Grand Ceremony at Port Castries

Saint Lucia officially opened its 2025/2026 cruise season with a grand ceremony on October 5, 2025, at Port Castries, marking the start of another exciting year for the island’s cruise industry.

Saint Lucia: The island nation officially announced the opening of the 2025/2026 cruise season, with an opening ceremony on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at the Port Castries. It was attended by government officials, industry partners and tourism stakeholders. The Celebrity Reflection, headed by Captain George, was docked at the port to celebrate the start of another exciting year for the island’s cruise industry.

The Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information of Saint Lucia, Dr Ernest Hilaire, led the ceremony and shared his welcome address. In his remarks, Hilaire highlighted that adventure and cruise tourism are very similar and said that Saint Lucia is at the forefront in the tourism industry in the Caribbean.

The island nation continues growing with its wide range of adventure activities - from hiking the famous Piton Mountains and exploring lush rainforests to enjoying underwater adventures and the local food tours.

The new cruise season is expected to record a 14% growth in visitor arrival numbers as compared to the previous years. This growth shows the island’s rise in popularity as a leading cruise destination in the Caribbean. The Tourism Minister recognized the hard work of all the tourism teams and encouraged continued partnership to ensure a world class experience for every visitor.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority extended their appreciation to the Ministry of Tourism, Saint Lucia Cruise Port, SLASPA, and Invest Saint Lucia for their continuous efforts and support for the growth of the sector. Their collective effort has improved the cruise ship portfolio and overall visitor experience.

2025/2026 Cruise Schedule

October 2025

Sun, Oct 5 – Norwegian Escape, Celebrity Reflection

Fri, Oct 10 – SH Vega Tue

Tue, Oct 14 – Celebrity Reflection

Thu, Oct 16 – Rhapsody of the Seas

Tue, Oct 21 – Queen Elizabeth

Thu, Oct 23 – Celebrity Reflection, Grand Princess

Sat, Oct 25 – Zuiderdam, Carnival Venezia

Thu, Oct 30 – Amera

November 2025

Sun, Nov 2 – Caribbean Princess, Disney Magic, Royal Clipper

Tue, Nov 4 – Celebrity Reflection

Wed, Nov 5 – MS Insignia, Jewel of the Seas

Thu, Nov 6 – Arvia, Mein Schiff 2

Fri, Nov 7 – Enchanted Princess, Vision of the Seas

Sun, Nov 9 – Seven Seas Splendor

Tue, Nov 11 – Queen Elizabeth, Spirit of Discovery

Wed, Nov 12 – Valiant Lady

Thu, Nov 13 – Britannia

Fri, Nov 14 – AIDAsol

Sat, Nov 15 – Aurora, AIDAperla, Evrima

Sun, Nov 16 – MS Insignia, Azamara Quest, Renaissance

Mon, Nov 17 – Adventure of the Seas

Wed, Nov 19 – Arvia Wed, Nov 19 – Valiant Lady, SeaDream II

Thu, Nov 20 – Mein Schiff 2, Silver Shadow

Fri, Nov 21 – Brilliance of the Seas, Rotterdam

Sat, Nov 22 – Crystal Serenity, Britannia, AIDAblu

Sun, Nov 23 – Britannia, MS Allura, Koningsdam, Silver Shadow, Emerald Sakara

Tue, Nov 25 – Celebrity Ascent, Grand Princess

Wed, Nov 26 – Marella Discovery 2, Valiant Lady

Thu, Nov 27 – Vasco Da Gama, Norwegian Epic, Royal Clipper

Fri, Nov 28 – Volendam, Enchanted Princess, Marella Discovery 2

Sat, Nov 29 – AIDAperla, SeaDream II, Sea Cloud Spirit

Sun, Nov 30 – Azamara Quest





December 2025

Mon, Dec 1 – Marella Explorer

Tue, Dec 2 – Brilliance of the Seas, Queen Elizabeth, Evrima

Wed, Dec 3 – Arvia, Queen Mary 2

Thu, Dec 4 – Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic, Le Dumont D’Urville

Fri, Dec 5 – Carnival Venezia, Norwegian Breakaway, Royal Clipper

Sat, Dec 6 – Celebrity Ascent, AIDAmar

Mon, Dec 8 – Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Emerald Azzurra

Tue, Dec 9 – Silver Spirit, Le Dumont D’Urville

Wed, Dec 10 – MSC Virtuosa, Grand Princess

Thu, Dec 11 – Explora 2, Norwegian Epic, Silver Shadow

Fri, Dec 12 – AIDAsol, Renaissance, Emerald Sakara, Royal Clipper

Sat, Dec 13 – AIDAperla, Club Med 2

Sun, Dec 14 – Koningsdam, MS Insignia, Azamara Quest

Mon, Dec 15 – Marella Explorer, Valiant Lady

Tue, Dec 16 – Seven Seas Grandeur, MS Allura, Celebrity Ascent

Wed, Dec 17 – Arvia, Le Bellot

Thu, Dec 18 – Mein Schiff 2, Marella Discovery

Fri, Dec 19 – Norwegian Epic, Brilliance of the Seas, Evrima

Sat, Dec 20 – Britannia

Sun, Dec 21 – Britannia, Silver Spirit, Emerald Sakara

Mon, Dec 22 – MSC Virtuosa

Tue, Dec 23 – Viking Sea, Silver Spirit, Queen Elizabeth, Seabourn Ovation

Wed, Dec 24 – Valiant Lady, Spirit of Adventure, Ilma

Thu, Dec 25 – Norwegian Epic, Costa Fascinosa, Le Bellot

Fri, Dec 26 – Norwegian Sky, Silver Shadow, Royal Clipper

Sat, Dec 27 – AIDAperla, Sea Cloud Spirit, Evrima

Sun, Dec 28 – Seven Seas Mariner, Zuiderdam, Royal Clipper, Sea Cloud II

Mon, Dec 29 – Azamara Quest, Azamara Onward, Volendam, Club Med 2, Sea Cloud Spirit

Tue, Dec 30 – Seven Seas Grandeur, Valiant Lady, Arvia

Wed, Dec 31 – Marella Explorer, Brilliance of the Seas, Viking Sea, Silver Ray

January 2026

Thu, Jan 1 – Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic, Viking Sea, Europa 2

Fri, Jan 2 – Norwegian Sky, AIDAblu

Sat, Jan 3 – Amera, Britannia, Evrima

Sun, Jan 4 – Britannia, Seabourn Ovation, Le Bellot

Mon, Jan 5 – MSC Virtuosa

Tue, Jan 6 – Costa Pacifica

Wed, Jan 7 – Grand Princess, Silver Spirit, Sea Cloud Spirit

Thu, Jan 8 – Silver Shadow, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic, Evrima

Fri, Jan 9 – Marella Discovery 2, Carnival Conquest, Emerald Sakara, Royal Clipper, Club Med 2

Sat, Jan 10 – AIDAperla

Sun, Jan 11 – Seabourn Ovation, Royal Clipper, Le Bellot

Mon, Jan 12 – Norwegian Sky, Viking Sea, MS Nautica

Tue, Jan 13 – Brilliance of the Seas, Queen Elizabeth

Wed, Jan 14 – Marella Explorer, Arvia, Ilma

Thu, Jan 15 – Silver Shadow, Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic, Evrima, Sea Cloud II

Fri, Jan 16 – Queen Victoria, Ventura, Hebridean Sky

Sat, Jan 17 – Wind Spirit, Celebrity Ascent, Britannia

Sun, Jan 18 – Britannia, Emerald Sakara

Mon, Jan 19 – MSC Virtuosa

Tue, Jan 20 – Wind Surf, Odyssey of the Seas, Explora 2

Wed, Jan 21 – Iona, Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Sky, Wind Surf, Sea Cloud Spirit

Thu, Jan 22 – Viking Sea, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Jan 23 – AIDAsol, Renaissance, MS Insignia, Royal Clipper

Sat, Jan 24 – AIDAperla, Caribbean Princess, Silver Spirit, Le Bellot

Sun, Jan 25 – Seabourn Ovation, Viking Sea, Carnival Conquest, Royal Clipper

Mon, Jan 26 – Mein Schiff 3, Silver Shadow, Le Dumont D’Urville

Tue, Jan 27 – Arvia, Silver Spirit, Ilma

Wed, Jan 28 – Marella Discovery 2, Marella Explorer, Wind Surf

Thu, Jan 29 – Celebrity Ascent, Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Jan 30 – Brilliance of the Seas

Sat, Jan 31 – Britannia, Artania, Le Bellot







February 2026

Sun, Feb 1 – Britannia, Viking Sea

Mon, Feb 2 – Odyssey of the Seas, Norwegian Sky, Le Dumont D’Urville, SeaDream

Tue, Feb 3 – Queen Elizabeth, Star Seeker

Wed, Feb 4 – Valiant Lady, Silver Spirit, Sea Cloud II

Thu, Feb 5 – Majestic Princess, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Feb 6 – MSC Virtuosa, Emerald Sakara, Royal Clipper, Le Bellot

Sat, Feb 7 – AIDAperla, Marella Discovery 2, Evrima

Sun, Feb 8 – Royal Clipper

Mon, Feb 9 – Explora 2, Sea Cloud II

Tue, Feb 10 – Valiant Lady, Silver Shadow, Club Med 2

Wed, Feb 11 – Ilma, Marella Explorer, Arvia, Viking Sea, Norwegian Sky

Thu, Feb 12 – Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic, SeaDream II

Fri, Feb 13 – Grand Princess, Seabourn Ovation

Sat, Feb 14 – MS Allura, MS Insignia, AIDAblu, Evrima

Sun, Feb 15 – Caribbean Princess, Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Sakara, Star Clipper

Mon, Feb 16 – MSC Virtuosa

Tue, Feb 17 – Seven Seas Grandeur, Costa Pacifica

Wed, Feb 18 – Grand Princess

Thu, Feb 19 – Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Feb 20 – Norwegian Sky, AIDAsol, Royal Clipper

Sat, Feb 21 – AIDAperla, Viking Sea, MS Insignia, Silver Spirit

Sun, Feb 22 – Royal Clipper

Mon, Feb 23 – Silver Shadow

Tue, Feb 24 – Queen Elizabeth, Bolette

Wed, Feb 25 – Marella Explorer, Arvia, SeaDream II

Thu, Feb 26 – Mein Schiff 2, Ambience, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Feb 27 – Norwegian Sky, Carnival Venezia

Sat, Feb 28 – Celebrity Ascent, Britannia

March 2026

Sun, Mar 1 – Britannia, Seabourn Ovation

Mon, Mar 2 – Renaissance, Silver Ray, Club Med 2

Tue, Mar 3 – Viking Sea

Wed, Mar 4 – Valiant Lady, MSC Virtuosa

Thu, Mar 5 – Aurora, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Mar 6 – Norwegian Sky, Marella Discovery 2

Sun, Mar 8 – Seven Seas Splendor

Mon, Mar 9 – Odyssey of the Seas, Queen Victoria

Tue, Mar 10 – Valiant Lady, Renaissance

Wed, Mar 11 – Marella Explorer, Arvia

Thu, Mar 12 – Mein Schiff 2, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Mar 13 – Norwegian Sky, Viking Sea

Sat, Mar 14 – Costa Fascinosa, Britannia

Sun, Mar 15 – Britannia

Mon, Mar 16 – MSC Virtuosa

Tue, Mar 17 – Queen Elizabeth

Thu, Mar 19 – AIDAsol, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Mar 20 – Norwegian Sky, Seabourn Ovation

Sun, Mar 22 – Britannia, Seabourn Ovation

Mon, Mar 23 – Viking Sea

Wed, Mar 25 – Marella Explorer, Valiant Lady

Thu, Mar 26 – Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Mar 27 – Norwegian Sky

Mon, Mar 30 – MSC Virtuosa, Evrima

April 2026

Thu, Apr 2 – Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Apr 3 – Norwegian Sky, Caribbean Princess, MS Marina

Sun, Apr 5 – Koningsdam

Tue, Apr 7 – Queen Elizabeth

Wed, Apr 8 – Marella Explorer

Thu, Apr 9 – Mein Schiff 2, MS Allura, Norwegian Epic

Fri, Apr 10 – Brilliance of the Seas

Sat, Apr 11 – Celebrity Ascent

Thu, Apr 16 – Mein Schiff 1

Fri, Apr 17 – Norwegian Epic

Mon, Apr 20 – Marella Explorer

Wed, Apr 22 – Mein Schiff 2

Thu, Apr 23 – Caribbean Princess

Fri, Apr 24 – Marella Discovery 2

Tue, Apr 28 – Jewel of the Seas

Wed, Apr 29 – Freewinds

May 2026

Mon, May 4 – Freewinds

Wed, May 13 – Freewinds

Mon, May 18 – Freewinds

Tue, May 26 – Freewinds

June 2026

Sat, Jun 20 – Seven Seas Mariner

July 2026

Thu, Jul 16 – Disney Fantasy

September 2026