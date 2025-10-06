Saint Lucia launches 2025/2026 Cruise Season with Grand Ceremony at Port Castries
Saint Lucia officially opened its 2025/2026 cruise season with a grand ceremony on October 5, 2025, at Port Castries, marking the start of another exciting year for the island’s cruise industry.
6th of October 2025
Saint Lucia: The island nation officially announced the opening of the 2025/2026 cruise season, with an opening ceremony on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at the Port Castries. It was attended by government officials, industry partners and tourism stakeholders. The Celebrity Reflection, headed by Captain George, was docked at the port to celebrate the start of another exciting year for the island’s cruise industry.
The Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information of Saint Lucia, Dr Ernest Hilaire, led the ceremony and shared his welcome address. In his remarks, Hilaire highlighted that adventure and cruise tourism are very similar and said that Saint Lucia is at the forefront in the tourism industry in the Caribbean.
The island nation continues growing with its wide range of adventure activities - from hiking the famous Piton Mountains and exploring lush rainforests to enjoying underwater adventures and the local food tours.
The new cruise season is expected to record a 14% growth in visitor arrival numbers as compared to the previous years. This growth shows the island’s rise in popularity as a leading cruise destination in the Caribbean. The Tourism Minister recognized the hard work of all the tourism teams and encouraged continued partnership to ensure a world class experience for every visitor.
The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority extended their appreciation to the Ministry of Tourism, Saint Lucia Cruise Port, SLASPA, and Invest Saint Lucia for their continuous efforts and support for the growth of the sector. Their collective effort has improved the cruise ship portfolio and overall visitor experience.
2025/2026 Cruise Schedule
October 2025
- Sun, Oct 5 – Norwegian Escape, Celebrity Reflection
- Fri, Oct 10 – SH Vega Tue
- Tue, Oct 14 – Celebrity Reflection
- Thu, Oct 16 – Rhapsody of the Seas
- Tue, Oct 21 – Queen Elizabeth
- Thu, Oct 23 – Celebrity Reflection, Grand Princess
- Sat, Oct 25 – Zuiderdam, Carnival Venezia
- Thu, Oct 30 – Amera
November 2025
- Sun, Nov 2 – Caribbean Princess, Disney Magic, Royal Clipper
- Tue, Nov 4 – Celebrity Reflection
- Wed, Nov 5 – MS Insignia, Jewel of the Seas
- Thu, Nov 6 – Arvia, Mein Schiff 2
- Fri, Nov 7 – Enchanted Princess, Vision of the Seas
- Sun, Nov 9 – Seven Seas Splendor
- Tue, Nov 11 – Queen Elizabeth, Spirit of Discovery
- Wed, Nov 12 – Valiant Lady
- Thu, Nov 13 – Britannia
- Fri, Nov 14 – AIDAsol
- Sat, Nov 15 – Aurora, AIDAperla, Evrima
- Sun, Nov 16 – MS Insignia, Azamara Quest, Renaissance
- Mon, Nov 17 – Adventure of the Seas
- Wed, Nov 19 – Arvia Wed, Nov 19 – Valiant Lady, SeaDream II
- Thu, Nov 20 – Mein Schiff 2, Silver Shadow
- Fri, Nov 21 – Brilliance of the Seas, Rotterdam
- Sat, Nov 22 – Crystal Serenity, Britannia, AIDAblu
- Sun, Nov 23 – Britannia, MS Allura, Koningsdam, Silver Shadow, Emerald Sakara
- Tue, Nov 25 – Celebrity Ascent, Grand Princess
- Wed, Nov 26 – Marella Discovery 2, Valiant Lady
- Thu, Nov 27 – Vasco Da Gama, Norwegian Epic, Royal Clipper
- Fri, Nov 28 – Volendam, Enchanted Princess, Marella Discovery 2
- Sat, Nov 29 – AIDAperla, SeaDream II, Sea Cloud Spirit
- Sun, Nov 30 – Azamara Quest
December 2025
- Mon, Dec 1 – Marella Explorer
- Tue, Dec 2 – Brilliance of the Seas, Queen Elizabeth, Evrima
- Wed, Dec 3 – Arvia, Queen Mary 2
- Thu, Dec 4 – Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic, Le Dumont D’Urville
- Fri, Dec 5 – Carnival Venezia, Norwegian Breakaway, Royal Clipper
- Sat, Dec 6 – Celebrity Ascent, AIDAmar
- Mon, Dec 8 – Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Emerald Azzurra
- Tue, Dec 9 – Silver Spirit, Le Dumont D’Urville
- Wed, Dec 10 – MSC Virtuosa, Grand Princess
- Thu, Dec 11 – Explora 2, Norwegian Epic, Silver Shadow
- Fri, Dec 12 – AIDAsol, Renaissance, Emerald Sakara, Royal Clipper
- Sat, Dec 13 – AIDAperla, Club Med 2
- Sun, Dec 14 – Koningsdam, MS Insignia, Azamara Quest
- Mon, Dec 15 – Marella Explorer, Valiant Lady
- Tue, Dec 16 – Seven Seas Grandeur, MS Allura, Celebrity Ascent
- Wed, Dec 17 – Arvia, Le Bellot
- Thu, Dec 18 – Mein Schiff 2, Marella Discovery
- Fri, Dec 19 – Norwegian Epic, Brilliance of the Seas, Evrima
- Sat, Dec 20 – Britannia
- Sun, Dec 21 – Britannia, Silver Spirit, Emerald Sakara
- Mon, Dec 22 – MSC Virtuosa
- Tue, Dec 23 – Viking Sea, Silver Spirit, Queen Elizabeth, Seabourn Ovation
- Wed, Dec 24 – Valiant Lady, Spirit of Adventure, Ilma
- Thu, Dec 25 – Norwegian Epic, Costa Fascinosa, Le Bellot
- Fri, Dec 26 – Norwegian Sky, Silver Shadow, Royal Clipper
- Sat, Dec 27 – AIDAperla, Sea Cloud Spirit, Evrima
- Sun, Dec 28 – Seven Seas Mariner, Zuiderdam, Royal Clipper, Sea Cloud II
- Mon, Dec 29 – Azamara Quest, Azamara Onward, Volendam, Club Med 2, Sea Cloud Spirit
- Tue, Dec 30 – Seven Seas Grandeur, Valiant Lady, Arvia
- Wed, Dec 31 – Marella Explorer, Brilliance of the Seas, Viking Sea, Silver Ray
January 2026
- Thu, Jan 1 – Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic, Viking Sea, Europa 2
- Fri, Jan 2 – Norwegian Sky, AIDAblu
- Sat, Jan 3 – Amera, Britannia, Evrima
- Sun, Jan 4 – Britannia, Seabourn Ovation, Le Bellot
- Mon, Jan 5 – MSC Virtuosa
- Tue, Jan 6 – Costa Pacifica
- Wed, Jan 7 – Grand Princess, Silver Spirit, Sea Cloud Spirit
- Thu, Jan 8 – Silver Shadow, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic, Evrima
- Fri, Jan 9 – Marella Discovery 2, Carnival Conquest, Emerald Sakara, Royal Clipper, Club Med 2
- Sat, Jan 10 – AIDAperla
- Sun, Jan 11 – Seabourn Ovation, Royal Clipper, Le Bellot
- Mon, Jan 12 – Norwegian Sky, Viking Sea, MS Nautica
- Tue, Jan 13 – Brilliance of the Seas, Queen Elizabeth
- Wed, Jan 14 – Marella Explorer, Arvia, Ilma
- Thu, Jan 15 – Silver Shadow, Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic, Evrima, Sea Cloud II
- Fri, Jan 16 – Queen Victoria, Ventura, Hebridean Sky
- Sat, Jan 17 – Wind Spirit, Celebrity Ascent, Britannia
- Sun, Jan 18 – Britannia, Emerald Sakara
- Mon, Jan 19 – MSC Virtuosa
- Tue, Jan 20 – Wind Surf, Odyssey of the Seas, Explora 2
- Wed, Jan 21 – Iona, Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Sky, Wind Surf, Sea Cloud Spirit
- Thu, Jan 22 – Viking Sea, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Jan 23 – AIDAsol, Renaissance, MS Insignia, Royal Clipper
- Sat, Jan 24 – AIDAperla, Caribbean Princess, Silver Spirit, Le Bellot
- Sun, Jan 25 – Seabourn Ovation, Viking Sea, Carnival Conquest, Royal Clipper
- Mon, Jan 26 – Mein Schiff 3, Silver Shadow, Le Dumont D’Urville
- Tue, Jan 27 – Arvia, Silver Spirit, Ilma
- Wed, Jan 28 – Marella Discovery 2, Marella Explorer, Wind Surf
- Thu, Jan 29 – Celebrity Ascent, Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Jan 30 – Brilliance of the Seas
- Sat, Jan 31 – Britannia, Artania, Le Bellot
February 2026
- Sun, Feb 1 – Britannia, Viking Sea
- Mon, Feb 2 – Odyssey of the Seas, Norwegian Sky, Le Dumont D’Urville, SeaDream
- Tue, Feb 3 – Queen Elizabeth, Star Seeker
- Wed, Feb 4 – Valiant Lady, Silver Spirit, Sea Cloud II
- Thu, Feb 5 – Majestic Princess, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Feb 6 – MSC Virtuosa, Emerald Sakara, Royal Clipper, Le Bellot
- Sat, Feb 7 – AIDAperla, Marella Discovery 2, Evrima
- Sun, Feb 8 – Royal Clipper
- Mon, Feb 9 – Explora 2, Sea Cloud II
- Tue, Feb 10 – Valiant Lady, Silver Shadow, Club Med 2
- Wed, Feb 11 – Ilma, Marella Explorer, Arvia, Viking Sea, Norwegian Sky
- Thu, Feb 12 – Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic, SeaDream II
- Fri, Feb 13 – Grand Princess, Seabourn Ovation
- Sat, Feb 14 – MS Allura, MS Insignia, AIDAblu, Evrima
- Sun, Feb 15 – Caribbean Princess, Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Sakara, Star Clipper
- Mon, Feb 16 – MSC Virtuosa
- Tue, Feb 17 – Seven Seas Grandeur, Costa Pacifica
- Wed, Feb 18 – Grand Princess
- Thu, Feb 19 – Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Feb 20 – Norwegian Sky, AIDAsol, Royal Clipper
- Sat, Feb 21 – AIDAperla, Viking Sea, MS Insignia, Silver Spirit
- Sun, Feb 22 – Royal Clipper
- Mon, Feb 23 – Silver Shadow
- Tue, Feb 24 – Queen Elizabeth, Bolette
- Wed, Feb 25 – Marella Explorer, Arvia, SeaDream II
- Thu, Feb 26 – Mein Schiff 2, Ambience, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Feb 27 – Norwegian Sky, Carnival Venezia
- Sat, Feb 28 – Celebrity Ascent, Britannia
March 2026
- Sun, Mar 1 – Britannia, Seabourn Ovation
- Mon, Mar 2 – Renaissance, Silver Ray, Club Med 2
- Tue, Mar 3 – Viking Sea
- Wed, Mar 4 – Valiant Lady, MSC Virtuosa
- Thu, Mar 5 – Aurora, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Mar 6 – Norwegian Sky, Marella Discovery 2
- Sun, Mar 8 – Seven Seas Splendor
- Mon, Mar 9 – Odyssey of the Seas, Queen Victoria
- Tue, Mar 10 – Valiant Lady, Renaissance
- Wed, Mar 11 – Marella Explorer, Arvia
- Thu, Mar 12 – Mein Schiff 2, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Mar 13 – Norwegian Sky, Viking Sea
- Sat, Mar 14 – Costa Fascinosa, Britannia
- Sun, Mar 15 – Britannia
- Mon, Mar 16 – MSC Virtuosa
- Tue, Mar 17 – Queen Elizabeth
- Thu, Mar 19 – AIDAsol, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Mar 20 – Norwegian Sky, Seabourn Ovation
- Sun, Mar 22 – Britannia, Seabourn Ovation
- Mon, Mar 23 – Viking Sea
- Wed, Mar 25 – Marella Explorer, Valiant Lady
- Thu, Mar 26 – Mein Schiff 2, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Mar 27 – Norwegian Sky
- Mon, Mar 30 – MSC Virtuosa, Evrima
April 2026
- Thu, Apr 2 – Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Apr 3 – Norwegian Sky, Caribbean Princess, MS Marina
- Sun, Apr 5 – Koningsdam
- Tue, Apr 7 – Queen Elizabeth
- Wed, Apr 8 – Marella Explorer
- Thu, Apr 9 – Mein Schiff 2, MS Allura, Norwegian Epic
- Fri, Apr 10 – Brilliance of the Seas
- Sat, Apr 11 – Celebrity Ascent
- Thu, Apr 16 – Mein Schiff 1
- Fri, Apr 17 – Norwegian Epic
- Mon, Apr 20 – Marella Explorer
- Wed, Apr 22 – Mein Schiff 2
- Thu, Apr 23 – Caribbean Princess
- Fri, Apr 24 – Marella Discovery 2
- Tue, Apr 28 – Jewel of the Seas
- Wed, Apr 29 – Freewinds
May 2026
- Mon, May 4 – Freewinds
- Wed, May 13 – Freewinds
- Mon, May 18 – Freewinds
- Tue, May 26 – Freewinds
June 2026
- Sat, Jun 20 – Seven Seas Mariner
July 2026
- Thu, Jul 16 – Disney Fantasy
September 2026
- Fri, Sep 18 – Crystal Symphony
Latest
- Saint Lucia launches 2025/2026 Cruise Season with Grand Ceremony at Port Castries
-
St Kitts and Nevis CIU to award EC$10,000 grants to 25 small businesses
-
St Kitts and Nevis: Baseless social media claims question Cayon Well’s integrity despite no official evidence
-
Antigua and Barbuda announces 2025-2026 cruise season with 540 ship calls
-
St Kitts and Nevis launches Renaissance Project to accelerate affordable housing across the nation
Related Articles
12th of December 2024
28th of March 2024
11th of October 2022
25th of August 2022
28th of January 2021
26th of November 2020