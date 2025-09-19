St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew holds key diplomatic talks with foreign delegates on strengthening global ties

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew welcomed several foreign delegates at Government Headquarters on September 18, 2025 and conducted a number of diplomatic engagements. He held bilateral talks with the representatives with a focus on strengthening their present relationships with other nations and to explore new ways to collaborate.

PM Drew met with Simon Mustard, the United Kingdom's High Commissioner-designate. He described their interaction as an important step in the renewal of St Kitts and Nevis’ long-term relationships with the UK. Both sides discussed shared priorities and measures to improve their existing partnership.

In another key interaction, PM Drew had the chance to meet with Emriye Bağdagül Ormancı, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, who was accompanied by Michael Morton, the Honorary Consul to the Republic of Türkiye. They held bilateral talks to improve their relationship and ways to collaborate in areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister also held discussions with Raúl Florentín, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Paraguay. They highlighted their mutual interest to increase relations between the two nations and improve cooperation in fields which will benefit the countries. PM Drew praised the Ambassador’s effort in advancing ties with the twin island nation.

Adding to the day’s diplomatic activities, PM Terrance Drew welcomed Karin Sullivan, Chargé d’Affairs a.i. of the United States. The discussion underscored the value of the long-standing partnership between St Kitts and Nevis and the US, which is rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

PM Drew expresses gratitude for the continuous support

After the series of meetings were held, Prime Minister Drew expressed his appreciation through a social media post, noting that the exchanges reaffirmed the “strong bonds of friendship” with each nation. He also highlighted that the discussions focused on practical ways to expand cooperation and develop greater global partnerships for the benefit of the Federation.

“Our discussions reinforced the strong bonds of friendship that unite Saint Kitts and Nevis with each of these nations, and we explored ways to advance cooperation in areas of mutual benefit,” the post read.