Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew leads National Heroes Day Celebrations, Honors National Heroes

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew led the National Heroes Day celebrations on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The first ceremony took place at 8:00 am, at the National Heroes Park in Conaree. Wreaths were laid in honor of the nation’s five heroes - Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, Sir Simeon Daniel, and Sir Kennedy Simmonds.

The Prime Minister addressed the citizens and dignitaries who attended the ceremony in the morning. He said that the sacrifices of the National Heroes shaped the Federation, and urged the citizens to continue to build on their legacy.

“Our brave countrymen, whose courage, sacrifice, and unyielding vision charted the path to the St. Kitts and Nevis we know today. We come not only to lay wreaths at their memorials but to lay our hearts before them, in gratitude for the timeless gifts of freedom, dignity, and nationhood,” noted PM Drew.

Shedding light on the current challenges with optimism, PM Drew said that the country should now focus on the present rather than thinking about the past issue, which was colonialism.

“Today, our challenge is not the yoke of colonialism or the denial of sovereignty. Our challenge is how to secure a future that is both prosperous and sustainable, how to ensure perpetual progress,” highlighted the prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew also underscored the significance of creating equal opportunity and protection for the vulnerable societies and members of the twin island nation. He stated that health care, education, housing and justice should be the same and easily accessible for everyone.

The prime minister also linked his message to the theme of Independence 42: “Perpetual Progress - A Sustainable Future. Perpetual Progress - A Sustainable Future." He said that this year’s celebrations should inspire citizens to play their role in building a better nation.

The St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force also gave their military tribute to these heroes. A second ceremony took place at 4:00 pm, which was held at the Bradshaw Memorial Park in St Pauls. This was dedicated to remember the legacy of the first National Hero, Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw.

At both the ceremonies held yesterday, Governor General, Prime Minister, members of the National Assembly, representatives of the Nevis Island Administration, senior officials, and visiting diplomats were present. They were welcomed by the Cabinet Secretary and Co-Chair of the Independence 42 Planning Committee, Dr Marcus Natta.