Belizeans fire Back at TikToker for misrepresenting Country and criticizing local cuisine

The influencer criticized everything from the cost of transportation to the local cuisine, calling it the 'worst' she had ever experienced.

The netizens of Belize gave a befitting reply to the TikTok influencer, Cara Celeste West for calling the country an ‘Island’ and trashing the local food. As per reports, the TikToker recently posted a video informing her followers of her least favourite destinations, ranking Belize as number nine on her ‘worst travel destination’ list.

The influencer also criticized the offerings of the country, described everything from the cost of transportation to the local cuisine as the ‘worst,’ she had ever experienced. She noted, “I thought the food would be full of spice and flavor. But it turned out to be so bland and mediocre.”

Additionally, Cara Celeste West continued to share about her experience, warning her followers about the increasing number of mosquitoes, overpriced ground transportation, and grocery stores lacking air conditioning. She further noted that Belize has limited food options for the vegans or people with special diets, which makes the experience really poor for the visitors.

Not only this, the influencer also referred to Belize – a mainland country in Central America, as an “island” which stirred up some heat among the netizens. Following this, the Belizeans slammed her for the comments made by her, stating that she is not the most reliable guide to global geography.

The netizens took to their social media accounts, criticizing the influencer. An individual noted, “Influencer? Sorry not sorry. We dont need this type a pple in Country, maybe she wanted free stuff but was denied and now wants to talk bad about Belize. That is her opinion, its too bad she doesnt know about good things. There is an easy solution. If you dont like our Country and our food, thats your problem dont come back and dont try to get others not like it too because of your no taste taste buds.”

“Her experience is hers alone, she needs to do more research if she doesn’t know that Belize is not an island. I hope she never comes back, keep your distance stay away from Belize,” said another user. Another user said, “Belize has the best food I'm here in the US the food's not good but most Americans use to taste bad food why because they can't cook. Not even the chicken tastes like chicken, so for her to go to Belize and talk about food she needs to check her American food.”