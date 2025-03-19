Jamaican artist Bounty Killer returns to U.S. after 15 Years hiatus, plans major 2025 tour

The leading dancehall artist, known for his musical talent and influence, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the world and thanked all those who have supported him throughout his journey.

A Jamaican reggae and dancehall deejay, Bounty Killer has marked a grand return to the United States of America after a long hiatus of 15 years. His return marks a significant moment for the artist, who had been unable to travel to the U.S. for over a decade and has expressed desire to embark on a major U.S. tour in 2025.

The leading dancehall artist, known for his musical talent and influence, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the world and thanked all those who have supported him throughout his journey. Sharing the news on social media, Bounty Killer noted, “God is the greatest at all times, despite how things may seem. In March 2010, my visa was revoked for reasons still unknown. Fast forward 15 years later, today—March 2025—I arrived in the U.S. with no hassle.”

As per reports, the travel troubles were started for Bounty Killer in 2010 when the United States cancelled his visa, along with other dancehall artists, including, Beenie Man, Sizzla, Aidonia, and Mavado. His difficulties continued after Aidonia, Sizzla and Mavado’s visas were ultimately restored.

The artist had also opened up about his inability to travel to the United States because of his cancelled visa, describing the situation as ‘devastating’ to both his music career and family. However, after a long wait of 15 years, Bounty Killer has finally made his return to the United States on Tuesday after his visa to the North America was reinstated.

Shedding light on his return to the U.S. soil, Bounty Killer noted that he is looking forward to reconnect with fans, making major moves, and possibly hit the stage once again. The fans and the fellow artists also flooded the social media account, congratulating the artist. They also expressed their desire to seeing remarkable performances of the artist in the U.S. once again.

Bounty Killer musical career

Bounty Killer is known as one of the most iconic Dancehall Artists in contemporary popular music. His legacy and impact on music and culture has helped launch the careers of multiple notable artists including Vybz Kartel and Mavado. His breakout album My Xperience (1996), collaborations with huge name hip-hop artists like the Fugees, Busta Rhymes, and Wu-Tang Clan, has broken the Dancehall superstar to a much wider audience.

Now, after his return to the U.S., the artist is aiming to mark notable achievements with his music, driving the audience from all over the world.