Dominica’s singer Carsim Birmingham wows judges, earns Golden Buzzer On Canada’s Got Talent

Carsim Birmingham while on the stage expressed his desire to receive the Golden Buzzer from Kardinal Offishal, a Canadian rapper and record producer as well as one of the judges on Canada’s Got Talent.

The son of the soil of Dominica, Carsim Birmingham shined with his musical talent on the international platform as he won the Golden buzzer and $25000 in the highly-anticipated 4th edition of Canada’s Got Talent. The talented singer and musician originally from Dominica and now residing in Canada recently auditioned for the Season 4 of Canada’s Got Talent and received the Golden buzzer, a special feature that ensured his advancement to the next round.

When Carsim Birmingham took the stage, he expressed his desire to receive the Golden Buzzer from Kardinal Offishal, a Canadian rapper and record producer as well as one of the judges on Canada’s Got Talent. After his remarkable performance, Birmingham also received the Golden buzzer, recalling that “Kardinal mentioned that his golden buzzer would be for something spectacular. And in that moment, I realized that I was something spectacular.”

Following his performance, Kardinal Offishal appreciated Carsim for his electrifying performance and described him as a ‘treasure’ for the 4th edition of the Canada’s Got Talent.

The Canada’s Got Talent official Facebook handle also shared the glimpses of Carsim Birmingham’s performance, stating, “When Kardinal Offishall said he was saving his Golden Buzzer for something spectacular, he meant Carsim Birmingham. This is Carsim’s moment. His voice, his story, his ambition. Catch all the $25,000 Golden Buzzer moments.”

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated Carsim Birmingham

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit extended congratulations to Carsim Birmingham of Dominica. He also extended his best wishes to him for his participation at the Canada’s Got Talent, noting that, “We are rooting for you.”

“Truly remarkable!! Congratulations to the talented Carsim Birmingham of Dominica! We are rooting for you,” said PM Skerrit. The Prime Minister shed light on Carsim’s journey and noted that his dedication to his craft and passion for music has helped him earn strong fan base.

Carsim Birmingham’s excitement for Canada’s Got Talent

Carsim Birmingham expressed excitement on her participation at the Canada’s Got Talent 2025 and said that, “I’ve seen myself doing this for so long in my mind! It’s pretty frightening seeing myself living a dream that I have always wanted and being authentically me.”

“I have auditioned for Canada’s Got Talent and I have been dying since October to share this, especially with people back home! To everyone who has encouraged me and supported me- especially my mum, other family members and close friends, this one is for you,” said Carsim Birmingham.

The season 4 of the Canada’s Got Talent – The million-dollar Season will feature more than 100 acts from various corners of Canada and beyond. The competition will include around 108 participants competing for the ultimate winning title and prize money of around $1 million. The Canada’s Got Talent is known for its ability to bring together diverse array of talents, showcasing their skills, abilities and techniques.