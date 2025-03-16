Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel joins Dominica's Mas Domnik celebrations

Nathalie Emmanuel, a British actress with Dominican roots visited Dominica for the first time, celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of the nation during Mas Domnik 2025. The actress known for her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones and Ramsey in Furious 7 – of Thibaud heritage explored and enjoyed the diverse offerings of the island and ventured around the historic places of the nation.

Notably, the actress, Nathalie Emmanuel played Mas in Dominica, the land of her mother. The actress thoroughly enjoyed her time on island, playing Mas with Hysteria Mas and even carrying a torch to 'bury' carnival in the Kalinago Territory, home of Dominica's indigenous people.

She also explored various places of the island, including, Soma Garden, the Kalinago Territory, connecting with her family and having the time of her life. The actress also enjoyed river tubing, the rich culinary experience with Chef Damien at Coulibri Ridge, and much more.

Dominica Ministry of Tourism extended warm welcome to the actress

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism extended a warm welcome to the actress from Game of Thrones & Fast and Furious. They expressed their excitement, stating, that they are truly overjoyed to seeing their global star reconnecting with her roots. They added that her arrival signifies the growing reputation of Dominica as the Caribbean’s premier destination.

They also expressed their desire to welcome other celebrities, aimed at immersing them in the rich cultural heritage of the island nation. “Our very own, Nathalie Emmanuel– the talented actress known for her roles as Missandei in Game of Thrones and Ramsey in Furious 7 – of Thibaud heritage, visited the Nature Island for the first time. We’re so happy to have you, Nathalie, and look forward to more collaborations!”

Nathalie Emmanuel delighted on her visit to Dominica

The British actress expressed delight on marking visit to the shores of Dominica, stating that, “I finally made it home to Dominica for Mas Domnik 2025. And wooooiiii a time was had!.” She mentioned about her visit to the island, starting from Mega Monday, followed by her fun with Hysteria mas on Tuesday and her visit to Kalinago territory on Wednesday.

The actress highlighted about the vibrant and unique culture of Dominica, noting, “What a sight to behold. I was honoured to be included and learn about this custom. Dominica, you know how to have a good time.”