Antiguan born Jewel Andrew Scores maiden ton as Leeward Islands Hurricanes dominate Day 1

Antiguan born and Leeward Islands Hurricanes batter Jewel Andrew hit maiden century, scoring 122 runs off 139 deliveries. The player recorded his maiden century on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 against Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.

His remarkable ton included 12 fours and 3 sixes, helping the Hurricanes reach 367 runs for five at stumps on Day 1 of the West Indies Championship. His electrifying century became even more special as it was witnessed by his mother, Veronique Andrew. His mother was seen celebrating her son’s maiden century by dancing with joy and pride, commemorating the achievement.

The Barbadian cricketer, Justin Greaves also joined Andrew in his celebration, reaching 104 not out from 196 deliveries including, seven fours. He formed solid partnership of 200 runs for fifth wicket with Andrew, marking a significant milestone in the dominant day of the Leeward Island Hurricanes.

Another Antiguan and Leeward Islands Hurricanes player, Karima Gore also scored his fourth half century of the West Indies Championship, scoring 65 runs in just 89 deliveries with 10 fours. All these players gave a steady start to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes innings, forming strong runs on the board. The match will continue on Thursday with the Leeward Island Hurricanes batting, aiming to laid a solid foundation on the Day 2 as well.

Round 5 – West Indies Championship 2025

The round 5 of the West Indies Championship 2025 has already started on a strong note, with the 4 matches scheduled to take place from 12th March to 15th March, 2025 at different venues. The matches that are being held in the Round 5 include,

· Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes (Providence Stadium, Guyana)

· West Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions (Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua)

· Leeward Island Hurricanes vs CCC (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

· Barbados Pride vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

As per the recent standings, the Guyana Harpy Eagles are on the first position with 81 points, followed by Trinidad & Tobago Red Force with 77 points. The Barbados Pride, Leeward Island Hurricanes and Windward Islands Cricket Team are on the third, fourth and fifth position respectively.