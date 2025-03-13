Andy Roberts accuses ICC of favouring India in Champions Trophy 2025

West Indies legendary pacer Andy Roberts has accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of favouring the Indian Cricket Team during the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025. As per reports, the Windies legend also slammed both the Indian team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for taking advantage of playing at only one venue in Dubai.

West Indies cricketing legend Andy Roberts talked about the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and taunted ICC stating, “To me, the ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board.” He continued his statement, noting “India dictates everything. If tomorrow, India says there should be no balls and wides, take my word, the ICC will find a way to satisfy India.”

The Indian Cricket Team lifted the ICC Champions Trophy Cup after 12 years, defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This champions trophy was hosted to in Pakistan however, all the matches of Indian Cricket team were played in Dubai after the Indian team refused to play in Pakistan due to the security concerns.

He added that this move is not fair and it is not cricket. He questioned how India didn’t travel for the entire tournament, while others had to travel between venues and countries. He further added that India had the advantage in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well, where they knew in advance where their semi-final would be played.

ICC must say no to India at times: Andy Roberts

The pacer further went on to add and said that the ICC need to say no to India at times. He mentioned about hosting a level playing field, stating that, “I know a lot of money comes from India, but cricket ought not to be a one-country sport. It now looks like a one-nation competition and the playing field is not level.”

Indian fans responded to allegations

Following this victory, the Indian Cricket fan responded to the allegations made by the legendary cricketer Andy Roberts. They took to their social media account, sharing their views. An individual noted, “All are thinking Dubai ground is India'a home ground. Everybody knows very well who are playing more matches in Dubai with other cricket playing nations. No body can digest the victory of Indian cricket team but India played well in all department of the game to win the matches in the group stage, semifinal and final in the recently concluded Champion trophy match 2025 in Dubai and Pakistan.”

Another user said, “Why do other teams agree to play Pakistan when India was not willing to do? Why do you people not make any suggestions when scheduled but why after everything is done and dusted.”