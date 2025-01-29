Jomel Warrican’s 9 wicket haul powers West Indies to first test win in Pakistan in 35 Years

The Windies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up nine wickets to guide West Indies towards their historic victory against Pakistan on their home soil in 35 years.

Pakistan doomed to last place on the World Test Championship table after the West Indies Cricket team won the second test to level the series by 1-1. The Windies defeated the hosts by 120 runs on Day 3 of the second test match, held on Monday, marking the first test win in Pakistan since 1990.

The Windies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up nine wickets to guide West Indies towards their historic victory against Pakistan on their home soil in 35 years. The match was a tight affair between both the sides, however the bowler led with the ball in the fourth innings with a blistering five-four to give the visitors a historic win. Warrican was also named the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his remarkable performance with the ball.

Highlights of the second test match between West Indies and Pakistan

The match began with West Indies winning the toss and deciding to bat first. The batters failed to create any major impact with their batting, but contribution from Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican helped West Indies to conclude their innings at 163 runs with all wickets down.

Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican scored 55, 25 and 36 runs respectively in just 87, 45 and 36 deliveries. Pakistani bowler Noman Ali took a 6 wicket-haul, while Sajid Khan picked up two wickets. Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed sent 1 batter each.

When Pakistan came to bat, Mohammad Rizwan played an inning of 49 runs with essential support from Kamran Ghulam (16) and Saud Shakeel (32). The innings of Pakistan didn’t last long as they were bowled out for 154 runs. Jomel Warrican picked up 4 wickets, whole Kemar Roach sent four batters and Gudakesh Motie claimed 3 wickets.

In their second innings when West Indies came to bat, Kraigg Brathwaite was the highest run-scorer, scoring 52 runs in 74 deliveries. The other batters also gave essential contribution, scoring 244 runs in the second innings in total. Pakistan faltered, scoring only 133, with Warrican taking 5/27. Despite Babar Azam’s 31, the hosts couldn't resist the Caribbean attack.

West Indies finished at 8th spot in 2023-2025 WTC Points Table

This victory was the first in Pakistan by West Indies since their triumph in Faisalabad in 1990-91. They also levelled the series, attained a PCT of 28.21 and finished eighth on the WTC 2023-2025 points table. The finals of the World Test Championship will be played between South Africa and Australia on June 11 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

Full report of Pakistan vs West Indies Test Series 2025

Most Runs: Muhammad Rizwan (147)

Highest Individual Score: Saud Shakeel (84)

Most Balls Faced: Muhammad Rizwan (276)

Most Wickets: Jomel Warrican (19)

Best Bowling Figure: Jomel Warrican (18-3-32-7)

Most Maidens: Jomel Warrican (14)

Most 5Wkts Haul: Jomel Warrican (2)

Highest Partnership: Saud Shakeel & Rizwan (141)

Highest Team Total: West Indies (244/10)

Lowest Team Total: West Indies (123/10)