WI vs Ban: Windies Women squad announced for inaugural bilateral series
The Windies Cricket Management have announced a 15-member squad that will represent West Indies Women team against Bangladesh team.
10th of January 2025
Cricket West Indies unveiled the 15-member squad, set to clash against Bangladesh Women Team in Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis from 19th to 31st January, 2025. The series featuring 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is marks the first-ever bilateral series tour of Bangladesh women to the Caribbean.
The last time both the teams clashed against each other were during the group stage match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE. Following that, the team is once again all set to compete against each other in the series starting from 19th January, 2025. Shedding light on the series, the authorities said that it is a beautiful combination of experienced players and exceptional newcomers.
15-member squad to represent West Indies
The Windies Cricket Management have announced a 15-member squad that will represent West Indies Women team against Bangladesh team. The players selected by the management includes:
1. Hayley Matthews (captain)
2. Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain)
3. Aaliyah Alleyne
4. Nerissa Crafton
5. Deandra Dottin
6. Afy Fletcher
7. Cherry Ann Fraser
8. Shabika Gajnabi
9. Jannillea Glasgow
10. Chinelle Henry
11. Zaida James
12. Qiana Joseph
13. Mandy Mangru
14. Ashmini Munisar
15. Karishma Ramharack
Inaugural Bilateral white-ball series crucial for both West Indies women and Bangladesh women
Shedding light on the inaugural white-ball series, the Director of Cricket West Indies, Miles Bascombe said that it is significant for both the teams for multiple reasons. Highlighting the reasons, he added that these matches would play a crucial role in strengthening their relationships, providing team valuable match practice and offering opportunities for vital ICC Women’s Championship points.
The Director further added that these bilateral series are crucial for the continued growth and development of women’s cricket across the world. He also mentioned about the progress earned by the Bangladesh women team in recent years and said that they would be the tough competitor to beat. Director Bascombe also aimed at showcasing the West Indies women’s team to a larger audience, showcasing their talent, skills, abilities and techniques.
The Head Coach of West Indies Women’s team also focused on the matches and said that the visit by Bangladesh comes at an ideal time. He emphasized on the significance of the series and said that it is an excellent opportunity to examine the depth of the squad.
Clashes between West Indies and Bangladesh Women
The last time both the teams clashed against each other in the ODI format was on 10th October, 2024, where West Indies Women team claimed a victory by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, in T20, their last clash was on 9th November, 2018 at Guyana’s Providence Stadium during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, held in Caribbean.
Meanwhile, the last ODI meeting between both West Indies and Bangladesh took place in 2022 which was also won by Windies team. As per the stats, both the teams have met five times against each other in International competition, four in T20Is and once in a ODI, with all matches having won by West Indies women team.
