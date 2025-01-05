St Kitts and Nevis: Warner Park to host West Indies vs Bangladesh women matches

Bangladesh Team is expected to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis on 14th January, ahead of the first ODI.

Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host three CG United One-Day Internationals (ODIs) & three T20 Internationals (T20Is), scheduled to take place between West Indies Women and Bangladesh Women Team. These matches mark the first series for West Indies Cricket in 2025.

Recently, the management of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled a schedule for the series set to held in St Kitts and Nevis from 19th – 31st January, 2025. These matches are crucial for West Indies, especially the ODI series, as it will play a significant role in helping the team to secure the qualification for the 2025 ICC 50-over Women’s Championship.

Match Schedule for West Indies and Bangladesh

As per the reports, the Bangladesh Team is expected to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis on 14th January, ahead of the first ODI. The ODI matches will kickstart on 19th January, 2025. It will continue with the second match on 21st January and conclude on 24th January, 2025.

After the ODI series, the West Indies Women Team will compete in 3 T20I matches that are scheduled to kickstart on 27th January, 2025. Following that, the next game will be played on 29th January, while the third match is scheduled to be held on 31st January, 2025.

Not only this, the Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis has also organized for the practice sessions for both Bangladesh and West Indies Cricket teams, aiming to prepare for the ultimate series. These sessions will be conducted in three different timings, with first being held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The timings for the afternoon session are from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM, while the evening practice sessions are scheduled from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Update on tickets

The update on tickets and broadcasting information will be announced the authorities in the coming weeks, as stated by the management of Cricket West Indies.

Authorities to attract larger crowd in Warner Park

Shedding light on the Warner Park, the Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies, Lynford Inverary expressed his enthusiasm and called it a ‘significant venue’ for West Indies Cricket Team. He added that it would really be a benefit for the Windies Women to play in their home ground. He also mentioned about attracting larger number of crowd and added that this would not only elevate the tourism but also will enhance the economic conditions of the nation.

CEO Inverary added that these matches would also play a significant role in contributing to the development of sports sector in St Kitts and Nevis. He added that it is a huge platform for the Caribbean region to showcase the Federation as a premier destination for both tourism and sports events. He therefore, urged the local fans to come in full support, boosting the confidence of each player.

The Director, Miles Bascombe emphasized the importance of matches and said, that the ODI series carries a huge weight for the World Cup Qualification hopes. Meanwhile the T20 matches will help to build depth in the squad.