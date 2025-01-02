Chris Gayle enjoys St Kitts and Nevis ultra-carnival in vibrant celebration of culture and music

The Jamaican Cricketer, Chris Gayle famously known as ‘The Universe Boss’ shared glimpses of enjoying the ultra-carnival of St Kitts and Nevis. The Windies Cricketing legend adorned in bejewelled clothes went on streets to enjoy the infectious rhythms of Soca, calypso and the vibrant celebration of Carnival, enriched with culture, traditions, themes and many more.

Chris Gayle recorded a video while enjoying the Carnival and shared on his official Instagram account. He wished all his fans a very Happy New Year and said that he is enjoying the Ultra Carnival live in St Kitts and Nevis. “Hope you're having a great start to the New Year so far. As you can see, my outfit check out my shoes. Yeah. Yeah. That's rich.”

He also shared about his resolution for the New Year and said that he is aiming to get a 6 pack. “Give me a couple weeks. I'm gonna get it down. But right now, it's about carnival, Ultra Carnival, live here in It's 2025.”

Grand Parade Day 1

The Day 1 of Carnival Parade concluded on a successful note as it attracted thousands of people, adorned in elaborated costumes, celebrating rich cultural heritage of the Federation. The streets of Basseterre came alive with unmatched energy, creativity and flair of citizens who showcased the true culture and Carnival spirit of St Kitts and Nevis.

Bejewelled dancers in extravagant costumes, and excited revelers turned the streets of the twin-island nation into a dance floor as the upbeat tempos of soca filled the air. Several bands and Carnival troupes, including, Majesty Carnival, Novali Mas, Ultra Carnival, Zus Carnival and many others performed during the first day of the Carnival Parade.

The infectious energy and vibrant rhythms of all the bands and troupes made them legends of the streets, uniting everyone in pure Carnival bliss. All these bands took the main stage to showcase their exceptional talent and entertain the audience, making them dance to their electrifying tunes.

The parade and the madness of the citizens will continue on Thursday, 2nd January, 2025, marking the closing of the Carnival with the Last Lap, a final parade.

Highlight of Carnival Parade

A lady from St Kitts and Nevis, Lisa, famously known as Carnival Aunty became the highlight of the National Grand Parade Day 1. She is a double mastectomy survivor who lit up the parade with her confidence, energy and love for her life. Her story is one of the strength, resilience and true spirit of Carnival.