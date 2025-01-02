Speculations grow over Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma’s absence in Final BGT test

Indian Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir while turning up for the pre-match press conference, said Rohit’s place in the playing XI will be decided after having a look at the pitch.

2nd of January 2025

Speculations are swirling regarding Indian Cricket Team Skipper, Rohit Sharma opting out of the fifth and final test series of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This decision is likely to be taken by the team due to the poor performance by the player in the initial matches of the series. The cricket lovers are also speculating about the end of Rohit Sharma’s career in red-ball cricket, amidst his prolonged dip in form.

In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah will take on the captaincy for the final match of the series, scheduled to take place in Sydney. However, the Indian Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir while turning up for the pre-match press conference, said Rohit’s place in the playing XI will be decided after having a look at the pitch on the morning of the match. India will be heading to Sydney with a 2-1 deficit, aiming to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit scored 31 runs in 3 test series 

The India’s T20 World Cup-Winning Captain, Rohit Sharma has faced major criticism for both his captaincy and batting form throughout the series. The player has been struggling with his batting, scoring only 31 runs across the series. The player has scored 3,6,10,9 and 3 runs throughout the series in the Adelaide, Gabba, and Melbourne Tests. 

Indian Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir on press-conference ahead of Sydney Test 

Gautam Gambhir said that they are extremely confident about the upcoming test series in Sydney. He added that they have got the individuals and skill set for the final test series. “We've got everything in the dressing room that can win it test match you. Not only here, probably go on to do some unbelievable things in future as well. So extremely confident.”

Complete details ahead of thrilling fifth test match between Australia and India 

It would be a crucial game for both India and Australia to stay alive in the race for the final of World Test Champions, scheduled to held at Lords Cricket Ground, England in 2025. It would be interesting to see if India will able to level the series and retain the BGT or the hosts, Australia will seal the series. 

·         Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground 

·         Date: 3rd January – 7th January, 2025

·         Timings: First Session: 5 am – 7 am; Second Session: 7:0 am – 9:40 am; Third Session: 10 am – 12 pm

·         Umpires: Saikat and Mihael Cough

·         Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

·         Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

