Shamar Joseph nominated for International Cricket Council (ICC) Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year award

31st of December 2024

The 25-year-old Guyanese Cricketer, Shamar Joseph has been named among the nominees for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year award. The Windies made a remarkable debut in the international cricket format, claiming 29 wickets in total at an average of 26.75.  

Shamar Joseph is nominated for ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year, alongside several cricketers like, Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) and Gus Atkinson (England). All the players have been nominated by a specialist panel of cricket writers and broadcasters, who selected the nominees on the basis of their on-field performances and overall achievements in international cricket throughout the calendar year.

Fans can make their favourite player win 

The winner will be decided on the basis of voting system. The cricket enthusiasts can caste vote for their favourite Emerging player at www.icc-cricket.com. The results of the voting will be combined with the selections made by a panel of international cricket media, the ICC Voting Academy, to identify the winner of the prestigious award. The Winner of the ICC Awards 2024 will be announced in late January 2025. 

Shamar Joseph’s remarkable debut 

Shamar Joseph made a remarkable debut in International cricket, with memorable spell against Australia. The player took a crucial wicket with his first delivery and went on to claim 5-94 in Adelaide. In the second test in Brisbane, Joseph took 7 crucial wickets by giving away only 68 runs, contributing to West Indies' historic victory against Australia.

In these two test, Joseph scored 57 runs and claimed 13 wickets in total. For his impactful performance and debut against Australia, the player was also named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2024. He secured the award by defeating his competitors namely, Ollie Pope from England and Josh Hazlewood from Australia.

This magical debut by Shamar Joseph played a significant role in helping West Indies, win a test match in Australia in 27 years. The player also became the first West Indian in 17 years to take a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. After that, Shamar Joseph continued with his impressive form in home series against Bangladesh, finishing the series by taking 12 wickets in three matches. 

Windies Cricket Management congratulates Shamar Joseph 

The Windies Cricket Management congratulated the player on being nominated for the prestigious title of ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year. They congratulated him for his exceptional performance throughout the year and ability to perform in high-pressure situations have made him a household name in Caribbean cricket.

