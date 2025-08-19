St Kitts and Nevis sees surprise tourism boost as Enchanted Princess docks at Port Zante

The vessel, which is a member of Princess Cruises’ Royal class, was to dock in Philipsburg, St Maarten. However, its pier was not able to accommodate it, prompting the captain to divert to Basseterre.

19th of August 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The Federation received an unexpected tourism boost on Monday, August 18, when the Enchanted Princess from Princess Cruise Line pulled into Port Zante. The 3,660-passenger ship docked at the island’s second cruise pier.

The vessel, which is a member of Princess Cruises’ Royal class, was to dock in Philipsburg, St Maarten. However, its pier was not able to accommodate it, prompting the captain to divert to Basseterre. The ship sailed from Dominica and anchored smoothly at the modern second pier, highlighting St Kitts and Nevis’ ability to handle large ships at short notice.

The Enchanted Princess at present, is on a 14-day tour which started in Fort Lauderdale on August 9 and will end in New York City on August 23. Thus far, the ship’s itinerary has included ports of call at Curaçao, Bonaire, Aruba, Barbados, and Dominica, with upcoming stops in Puerto Rico before reaching its last destination.

Enchanted Princess - Scheduled Itinerary

  • Departed Port Everglades, Florida – August 9
  • Willemstad, Curaçao – August 12
  • Kralendijk, Bonaire – August 13
  • Oranjestad, Aruba – August 14
  • Bridgetown, Barbados – August 16
  • Roseau, Dominica – August 17
  • Philipsburg, St. Maarten (skipped) – August 18
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico – August 19
  • Final Stop: New York City – August 23

Economic impact of the tourism boost

Local authorities and residents welcomed the unexpected arrival which brought immediate economic benefits to business, vendors, and tour operators of the twin island nation. Also, it was a chance for St Kitts and Nevis to display the results of their investment in port expansion. 

St Kitts and Nevis not only proved their growing reputation as a top cruise destination in the Caribbean, but also its continuous efforts in improving infrastructure and ensuring resilience and competitiveness in the regional tourism sector.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

PADF and Viva Resorts by Wyndham collabs for sustainable tourism in Caribbean

PADF and Viva Resorts by Wyndham collabs for sustainable tourism in Caribbean

4th of October 2024

Nigel Clarke, Finance and Public Service Minister, a representative picture

2024/2025 Budget Debate begins in Jamaica’s House of Representatives

13th of March 2024

57-year-old Businessman arrested for possession of ammunition. (Credits: Guyana Daily News, Facebook)

Bartica businessman arrested for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

28th of December 2023

Wyndham Tortola BVI Lambert Beach Resort offers you with various facilities. Picture Credits: Google Images

Must explore, Wyndham Tortola BVI Lambert Beach Resort

28th of November 2023

Jamal Reid attacked by his own schoolmate in Guyana. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Guyana: 16-year-old attacked by his own schoolmate

25th of November 2023

Tunnel discovered at Al Shifa, used for Hamas operations. (Image Credits: Reuters)

Hamas tunnel uncovered at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

17th of November 2023

Meet Lexroy Cyrus, who fulfilled his childhood dream with help of BIT Guyana || Picture Courtesy: BIT Guyana

Meet Lexroy Cyrus, who fulfilled his childhood dream with help of BIT Guyana

8th of February 2023

All you need to know about the current unrest between Israel and Palestine

All you need to know about the current unrest between Israel and Palestine

19th of May 2021