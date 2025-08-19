St Kitts and Nevis sees surprise tourism boost as Enchanted Princess docks at Port Zante
The vessel, which is a member of Princess Cruises’ Royal class, was to dock in Philipsburg, St Maarten. However, its pier was not able to accommodate it, prompting the captain to divert to Basseterre.
19th of August 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The Federation received an unexpected tourism boost on Monday, August 18, when the Enchanted Princess from Princess Cruise Line pulled into Port Zante. The 3,660-passenger ship docked at the island’s second cruise pier.
The vessel, which is a member of Princess Cruises’ Royal class, was to dock in Philipsburg, St Maarten. However, its pier was not able to accommodate it, prompting the captain to divert to Basseterre. The ship sailed from Dominica and anchored smoothly at the modern second pier, highlighting St Kitts and Nevis’ ability to handle large ships at short notice.
The Enchanted Princess at present, is on a 14-day tour which started in Fort Lauderdale on August 9 and will end in New York City on August 23. Thus far, the ship’s itinerary has included ports of call at Curaçao, Bonaire, Aruba, Barbados, and Dominica, with upcoming stops in Puerto Rico before reaching its last destination.
Enchanted Princess - Scheduled Itinerary
- Departed Port Everglades, Florida – August 9
- Willemstad, Curaçao – August 12
- Kralendijk, Bonaire – August 13
- Oranjestad, Aruba – August 14
- Bridgetown, Barbados – August 16
- Roseau, Dominica – August 17
- Philipsburg, St. Maarten (skipped) – August 18
- San Juan, Puerto Rico – August 19
- Final Stop: New York City – August 23
Economic impact of the tourism boost
Local authorities and residents welcomed the unexpected arrival which brought immediate economic benefits to business, vendors, and tour operators of the twin island nation. Also, it was a chance for St Kitts and Nevis to display the results of their investment in port expansion.
St Kitts and Nevis not only proved their growing reputation as a top cruise destination in the Caribbean, but also its continuous efforts in improving infrastructure and ensuring resilience and competitiveness in the regional tourism sector.
