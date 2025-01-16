St Kitts and Nevis welcomes 8 cruise ships, bringing 21,000 passengers in 2 days

Visitors aboard the cruises experienced a range of unforgettable excursions, from the UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress to the scenic St. Kitts Railway and stunning beaches.

A total of eight cruise ships berthed at the shores of St Kitts and Nevis in just a span of two days, bringing more than 21,000 passengers to the Federation. As per reports, 4 vessels docked on both Tuesday and Wednesday, bustling the ports with excitement and entertainment.

Passengers onboard the vessel explored the breathtaking landscapes of the island, its rich cultural heritage and vibrant local experiences. From the UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress to the scenic St. Kitts Scenic Railway and pristine beaches, visitors onboard the cruises enjoyed an array of unforgettable excursions.

The vessels that graced the shores of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, included, Aida Bella, Celebrity Apex, Oasis of the Seas and Marella Voyager. Meanwhile, the cruises welcomed on Wednesday, included, Borealis, Costa Fortuna, Enchanted Princess and Royal Clipper. The arrival of all these vessels in St Kitts and Nevis marked a significant milestone in the thriving cruise sector of the Federation.

PM Terrance Drew delighted by arrival of 8 cruises

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew expressed delight on the arrival of 8 cruises to the Federation. He appreciated the tourism sector, including the Minister of Tourism and her team for making continuous and significant growth in the tourism department.

“4 ships yesterday and another 4 today. Tourism continues to grow. Kudos to the SKNLP Government, the Minister of Tourism and her team and the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He reiterated his commitment to make significant efforts with a vision to protect the cruise industry and transforming St Kitts and Nevis from a primarily cruise destination to a year-round vacation spot. The Prime Minister also emphasised on his commitment to expand its cruise offerings, aiming to deliver world-class experience to each visitor while supporting the sustainable tourism growth.

Major boost to local businesses

The arrival of thousands of passengers played a significant role in boosting the local businesses, ensuring all visitors enjoy an unforgettable experience. From local craft markets, excursions to cultural displays, visitors onboard the cruises enjoyed a wide range of options and immersed themselves in the warmth and vibrancy of St Kitts and Nevis.

The increase in the arrival of passengers has also turned out to be a great benefit for vendors, taxi operators, tour guides, providing services to thousands of eager explorers. The Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson extended a warm and grand welcome to all the passengers. She shared her commitment to promoting sustainable tourism while maintain the charm and natural beauty of the twin-island nation.