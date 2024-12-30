Record-Breaking crowd at MCG for India vs Australia Boxing Day Test

Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday that 51,371 people had attended the first session of the fifth day, with more expected later.

The recent Ind vs Aus Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has seen a record test attendance in Australia. More than 351,000 fans watched the five-day match, crushing the record of 350,534 set in 1937 Australian and English match. The massive turn out of crowds is an evident indication of concern and escalating rivalry between the two countries as well as the added interest in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A breakdown of the figure

While there was a slow sale on the Boxing Day itself, 87,242 patrons graced the attendance despite temperatures rising to the high forties. Crowd numbers rose again to 85,147 on the second, 83,073 on the third, and 43,867 on the fourth day and they surpassed the record set before. The total raised to 351,104 by the end of the fifth day.

Views related to the record breaking crowd

Speaking to the media, Joel Morrison the general manager for events and operations for Cricket Australia said that he could not believe the amount of support that was going to the match. “The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a blockbuster event,” Morrison said. “It has been fantastic to see such strong attendances right across the summer.”

The MCG’s Chief Executive, Stuart Fox mentioned that such performance was impressive. Moreover, this match of 1937 had the length of six days, it has fewer spectators as well.

Foreseeing the Ind vs Aus rivalry

The crowds were also an indication of rising number of fans in India following Australian matches, underlining the universal nature of the battle. Tickets were cheap for children under 15, being allowed entry freely and gave a reminder of how cricketing occasion can unite people.

Records at display

However, despite this record, the MCG crowd did not even cross the all-time Test figure of 465,000 set in the 1999 India-Pakistan match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. But the record breaking crowd for the Australia vs India series proves that India Australia rivalry has now become a big attraction in world cricket.