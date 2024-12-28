Chinelle Henry and Shemaine Campbelle shines despite West Indies defeat

A stellar all-round performance by India Women’s squad helped the team in sealing the ODI series by 3-0.

West Indies Women lost the third and the final match of the ODI series against the host nation, India by 5 wickets at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

A stellar all-round performance by India Women’s squad helped the team in sealing the ODI series by 3-0. However, the match turned out to be quite memorable for a pair of Windies players, namely Shemaine Campbelle and Chinelle Henry.

The duo formed a solid partnership of 91 runs which helped West Indies posting not only the decent total on the board but also add up significant records to their name.

Records achieved by Chinelle Henry and Shemaine Campbelle

Jamaican Cricketer, Chinelle Henry marked a historic milestone as she completed 1000 international runs, smashing 500 runs in Women ODIs. Meanwhile, Guyanese cricketer, Shemaine Campbelle achieved another milestone, completing 500 runs in ODIs as a wicket-keeper.

What happened in the final match between West Indies and India Women

The match began with West Indies Women winning the toss and deciding to bat first. Both the openers, Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews dismissed for a duck. After the poor start, both Shermaine Campbelle and Chinelle Henry steadied the innings with their remarkable partnership of 91 runs.

Their contribution helped the team to post a total of 162 runs with all wickets down in just 38.5 overs. Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh took the complete charge with their bowling as they claimed 6 and 4 wickets respectively.

When India came to bat, the West Indies women made an excellent start by removing the top three batters of India within the first Powerplay. India’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur kept the scoreboard ticking despite the early setbacks.

Her dismissal gave some hope to Windies side but it didn’t last longer as Deepti Sharma joined Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle overs, helped India to chase down the total in just 28.2 overs.

West Indies Women position in ICC Women’s Championship

Following this massive defeat against India, the Windies Women is now sitting in the 9th position at the ICC Women’s Championship with 14 points, having played 21 matches and lost 13 games.

This loss has put West Indies Women in a precarious position as their chances of securing an automatic qualification to the Women's World Cup 2025 are in danger.

However, the West Indies Women still have three matches against in May 2025. As per the schedule, if the team manages to win all the three games, they can climb up to the seventh spot. Also, the West Indies Women Team will have to play the qualifiers to qualify for the World Cup 2025.

The ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to held in India. This will be the first time since 2013 that India will host the 50-over Women’s World Cup.