All you need to know about records set by West Indies Skipper Hayley Matthews in 2nd ODI match against India

However, the West Indies ended up on a losing side as India Women secured a dominant 115-run victory in the 2nd ODI, sealing the series by 2-0 with one match to spare.

The 26-year-old Barbadian Cricketer Hayley Matthews fought hard with her blistering knock of 106 runs, achieving several milestones in the single game.

The West Indies skipper still grabbed the limelight with her massive knock of 106 runs which kept the hopes of the Windies fans alive even after losing several wickets on the initial point of the game.

Records made by Hayley Matthews in 2nd ODI match against India Women

The West Indies Women team Captain, Hayley Matthews shined with her exceptional 106 run knock against India Women, delivering a commanding performance. With her hundred, she became the first West Indies player to score a century against India.

Along with that, she also secured the 12th position in the list of women cricketers with ODI hundreds. She also became the first Windies women player to have scored the maximum number of centuries for West Indies in the ODI format.

Hayley Matthews has also surpassed the mark of 5000 runs in the International Cricket, while crossing 2500 runs in the ODI format.

While extending congratulations to Hayley Matthews for her powerful and record-breaking knock, the Windies Cricket Management took to their official Facebook account and called her an inspiration for the next generation.

“Matthews shows her class and leads from the front with a magnificent 7th ODI century,” said Windies Cricket.

Her brilliant innings turned out to be a standout moment, keeping her team in the hunt until the very end moment of the game.

What happened in the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and India Women

The match held on Tuesday at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium of India. It began with India Women team winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The openers, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal gave a solid start to the team, scoring 53 and 76 runs in 47 and 86 deliveries. The duo put up on a 110-run opening partnership which gave a strong start to the team.

After the departure of Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol joined Rawal with her solid knock, forming a partnership of 62 runs, before the latter was dismissed. Harleen Deol played a stellar role, scoring a maiden ODI century, with a brilliant 115 runs off 103 balls, hitting 16 fours.

Jemimah Rodrigues also contributed a quickfire 52 runs to the team in just 36 balls. The joint contribution of the players led India to a commanding total of 358-5.

When West Indies Women team came to bat, the India’s bowling attack led by Priya Mishra and Pratika Rawal, kept the chase under control. As the West Indies team faltered early with the departures of Qiana Joseph, Nerissa Crafton and many others.

However, Hayley Matthews anchored the innings with her remarkable century, however, failed to receive support from the other end. The Indian bowlers concluded the Windies innings for 243 runs in 46.2 overs, securing a 2-0 lead.