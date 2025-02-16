Last Day to grab 14% discount on Caribbean Airlines flights from April 28 to June 30, 2025

Caribbean Airlines is offering a 14% discount on flights from April 28 to June 30, 2025, as part of its 'Fall in Love' series.

Caribbean Airlines has announced a significant discount of 14% on the flight services, applicable from the period of 28th April to 30th June, 2025. The 14% discount is a part of the airline’s ‘Fall in Love’ series, with the booking period starting from 14th February and valid till 16th February, 2025.

The travellers also have a crucial chance to earn around 1,400 bonus miles to make their next adventure even sweeter. “Fall In Love with these deals. Enjoy up to 14% off our destinations. Plus 14,00 bonus miles.”

Along with that, the airline has also announced about 14% off Caribbean Club membership. This membership is for a limited time only, with an access to all the VIP perks like priority check-in and boarding, access to partner lounges, exclusive travel benefits and much more. The authorities of the airline asked the interested individuals to sign-up to the airline, aiming to take advantage of this offer. This offer is valid through 14th to 28th February, 2025, with discount applies to annual enrolment fee exclusive of taxes.

Caribbean Airlines celebrates Valentine’s Day

Caribbean Airlines celebrated day of love, ‘Valentine’s Day’ with their crew members, making everyone’s day memorable and unforgettable. The airline presented their passengers with sweet treats, offering a free roundtrip to two lucky passengers.

The authorities of the airline also surprised their passengers at the Guyana Ticket Office, presenting them with memorable gifts, spreading love, and giving lucky customers a chance to win free tickets to their dream destinations.

The authorities of the airline highlighted about their theme, “Welcome Home – Home is Where the Heart Is”. They noted that this theme shed light on their unwavering commitment and dedication to fostering deep connections with its customers, partners, and the wider Caribbean community.

The CEO of the Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera also shed light on this offer and said that these are a great way of attracting travellers. He said that such offers not only boost tourism but also play a significant role in enhancing connections between the airline and the passengers.