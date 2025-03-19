Stuart Young vs Kamla Persad: Election 2025 dates announced for leadership of Trinidad and Tobago

The nomination day has been scheduled for Friday, 4th April, 2025, paving the way for political parties to formally declare their candidates ahead of the national vote.

The political landscape of Trinidad and Tobago is on the verge of many changes as the Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has officially announced the schedule for the 2025 General elections. The announcement was made just a day after being sworn in as Prime Minister; Stuart Young has announced that the election is Monday 28th April, 2025.

The nomination day has been scheduled for Friday, 4th April, 2025, paving the way for political parties to formally declare their candidates ahead of the national vote. The newly appointed Prime Minister Stuart Young has also advised President Christine Kangaloo to dissolve Parliament with effect from midnight on Tuesday, 18th March, 2025 in accordance with Section 68 of the Constitution.

PM Stuart Young also instructed that the Writs of Election will be issued the same day under Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01.

Stuart Young (PNM) vs Kamla Persad (UNC)

The stage is all set for the people of Trinidad and Tobago to come out and vote to elect their new government on 28th April, 2025. The General Election of Trinidad and Tobago is a two-way contest, The two major parties, including, People’s National Movement and the United National Congress are in the fray.

The PNM, currently led by Stuart Young has been ruling Trinidad and Tobago since 2015. The Former Prime Minister Keith Rowley was sworn in as the new Prime Minister, following the election victory of the PNM. In August 2020, the governing PNM won the following General Election, leading to the incumbent Prime Minister Keith Rowley serving a second term. Keith Rowley stepped down as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago on 16th March, 2025 by announcing Stuart Young as the new leader of the nation.

The Prime Minister Stuart Young and President Kangaloo have also challenged the UNC’s assertion on the legality of his assuming the role of prime minister.

On the other hand, the UNC, currently led by Kamla Persad is all set for the upcoming General Elections, which will be held on 28th April, 2025. She shed light on the General Election, noting that she is all set to give tough competition to PNM. Kamla Persad held the premiership from May 2010 to September 2015, where she was also the leader of the People’s Partnership. She was also the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago from 26th May, 2010 until 9th September, 2015.

Kamla Persad was also the first female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. She aimed at doing all what the People’s National Movement failed to do which is to protect the country from being gifted to a selfish select group of Young’s financiers. She also described the election of Stuart Young as ‘illegal’ and ‘unconstitutional’, aimed at safeguarding the citizens against the PNM’s continued abuse of the Constitution.

Changes to be brought in Trinidad and Tobago

This announcement of the election date marks the beginning of an important electoral process that will play a crucial role in shaping the governance of Trinidad and Tobago. These elections will decide who holds power and determines policies on critical and significant issues such as education, healthcare, crime, infrastructure, low enforcement and many others. The outcome will have a lasting impact on the daily lives of Trinidad and Tobago’s citizens, as well as the future direction of the nation’s growth and development.