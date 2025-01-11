Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2025 set to return, tournament dates announced

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2025, considered as one of the biggest parties in sport is all set to mark its grand return. The dates for the ultimate CPL 2025 have been announced, with the tournament set to take place between 14th August and 21st September, 2025.

The 2025 edition will once again be conducted in collaboration between Cricket West Indies and Caribbean Premier League. This schedule has been agreed between the organizations, ensuring no clash with West Indies International matches. Shedding light on the dates, the organizers of the Cricket West Indies said that they have selected it to ensure a complete coordination and overlap West Indies International fixtures.

Participating teams of Caribbean Premier League 2025

The teams that will be participating in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 includes, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders. All these teams will compete across 34 matches with a vision to decide the ultimate winner of the 2025 CPL title.

Official Statements of the authorities of CPL and Cricket West Indies

The CEO of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2025, Pete Russell expressed excitement on return of the CPL and aimed at showcasing the best of each player from across the region. He highlighted about the successful execution of the 2024 edition and aimed at building on that success in 2025.

The CEO and COO of Cricket West Indies, Lynford Inverary also expressed his delight on confirming the 2025 CPL window. He said that while CWI is continuing to take a leading role in shaping the overall cricket calendar, the CPL remains a key part of their cricketing ecosystem. He highlighted about the significance of CPL and said that it plays a huge role in the development and promotion of the game throughout the Caribbean.

Inverary added that their collaboration and partnership with CPL ensures that the best talent will always be on display while avoiding any conflicts with international cricket.

Guyana to host CPL 2025

The finals of the 2025 edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League will be hosted in Guyana in 2025. The CPL has agreed to a one-year deal for the finals. Meanwhile, the 2026 edition has been announced to take place at the Kensington Oval, Barbados for the first time.

The CPL CEO, Pete Russell appreciated both the destinations and said that they have been amazing and strong partners for CPL in the last 12 years. He further expressed his excitement for the upcoming editions and thanked the governments of both Guyana and Barbados who have agreed to play host to the conclusion of CPL.

Saint Lucia Kings became CPL 2024 Champions

Saint Lucia Kings dethroned the defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors to claim their first-ever Caribbean Premier League title in 2024. They claimed the maiden CPL title with a commanding victory, defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the finals, winning the match by 6 wickets.