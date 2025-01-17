Dominica ranked #1 by BBC Travel as Best Destination for 2025

Dominica continues to mark significant achievements, as it was recently featured #1 in BBC’s inaugural guide to 25 Best Places to travel in 2025. The UK based media outlet praised and highlighted the vibrant offerings, diverse hotspots of the island nation and its measures to support sustainable tourism.

In their inaugural guide to the best places to travel this year, BBC emphasised on the 25 destinations, and said that these places not only welcome visitors but also offer an incredible travel experience. The magazine noted that they have compiled the list with the input from BBC Travel journalists and some of the world's leading sustainable travel authorities, such as United Nations World Travel Organization, Sustainable Travel International and the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Dominica ranked #1 by BBC

BBC Travel guide ranked Dominica as the first best place to travel in 2025. From the world’s first sperm whale reserve to the incredible Boiling Lake cable-car experience, the travel guide highlighted about exceptional experiences and diverse offerings of the nation. They referred Dominica as not just a destination but a movement to support a burgeoning model of eco-tourism.

“With direct flights from the US, new eco-luxe resorts on the horizon, and endless adventure – from wild river gorges to lush rainforests – Dominica invites you to explore its pristine natural beauty like never before,” noted BBC Travel Guide.

The media outlet shed light on several projects of the nation and appreciated them for their unwavering commitment and dedication towards balancing biodiversity conservation with economic growth. BBC acknowledged Dominica as a place which is known not only for its breathtaking destinations but also for their ability and vision to support local communities, protecting environment and preserving unique cultural heritage of the nation.

The media outlet highlighted about the exciting and thrilling activities offered in the island nation, including a chance to swim in an ethical and sustainable way. They mentioned about the World’s first Sperm Whale Reserve, a protected marine area, which has been playing a significant role in safeguarding its resident giants.

The travel magazine also focussed on the new adventures and offerings to be offered by Dominica in 2025, while highlighting about the expanded infrastructure and systems, including digital immigration forms, development of a cable-car system and the opening of new hotels. They also mentioned about the Project CETI and called it a groundbreaking effort to be taken by Dominica with a vision to decode whale language and clicks.

Complete list of Places to Travel in 2025

1. Dominica

2. Japan

3. Italy

4. Greenland

5. Wales

6. Canada

7. Tucson Arizona, US

8. Western Australia

9. Sri Lanka

10. Panama

11. Rif Mountains, Morocco

12. Bradford, England

13. Jordan

14. Haa Valley, Bhutan

15. Hawaii, US

16. Uzbekistan

17. Haida Gwaii, Canada

18. Emerald Coast, Nicaragua

19. Isle of Man

20. Gilgi-Baltistan, Pakistan

21. Azores

22. Kansas City, Missouri, US

23. Bolivia

24. Botswana

25. Oslo, Norway