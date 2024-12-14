West Indies whitewash Bangladesh 3-0 in ODI Series at Warner Park

The West Indies Cricket Team whitewashed Bangladesh at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis, concluding the ODI series with a commanding 3-0 victory. The Windies team defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets in the 3rd ODI to clean sweep the series 3-0. The match began with West Indies winning the toss and deciding to bowl […]

The West Indies Cricket Team whitewashed Bangladesh at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis, concluding the ODI series with a commanding 3-0 victory.

The Windies team defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets in the 3rd ODI to clean sweep the series 3-0. The match began with West Indies winning the toss and deciding to bowl first.

Bangladesh team’s batting performance

The West Indies Cricket Team started on a great note by taking early wickets. However, Bangladesh recovered with some crucial partnerships between Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy Hasan Mirza.

Soumya Sarkar scored 73 runs in 73 deliveries, hitting 6 fours and 4 sixes. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Mirza contributed 77 runs in 73 balls, hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes.

After them, Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali formed an unbeaten partnership of 150 runs for the sixth wicket. This crucial partnership helped Bangladesh to surpass the 300-run mark, giving the target of 322 runs.

West Indies batting showcase

The openers of West Indies, Brandon King and Alick Athanaze failed to create any great impact with their batting as they departed by scoring only 15 and 7 runs respectively. However, the West Indies players Keacy Carty and Amir Jangoo gained some momentum in the middle overs, forming a crucial partnership of 132 runs.

Keacy Carty narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 95 runs in 88 balls, hitting 10 fours and 2 sixes. While, Jangoo showcased remarkable composure and lead his team towards victory with his electrifying ton, scoring 104 runs in 83 deliveries.

This crucial partnership between Carty and Jangoo changed the momentum of the game and helped the West Indies team to conclude this ODI series with an exceptional victory by 3-0.

Upcoming T20 clash (Ban vs WI)

Now, West Indies will clash against Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 series which has been scheduled to take place from 16th December to 20th December, 2024. All these matches will be held at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent and the Grenadines.