First hurricane of 2025 Atlantic Season expected to develop this week

Communities in the Cabo Verde Islands are bracing for heavy rain and strong winds, with forecasts predicting 1-2 inches of rain in most places and up to 5 inches in some areas.

11th of August 2025

Dominica: The first hurricane of this year’s “Atlantic Hurricane Season” is expected to take place soon. This news was reported by AccuWeather today, on August 11, 2025. As per the details, a tropical system which is developing near the Cabo Verde Islands is to strengthen in the coming days and by next weekend may become a major hurricane over the open ocean.

Communities in the Cabo Verde Islands are already preparing for heavy rainfall and strong winds. Forecasters expect 1-2 inches of rain in most areas, but some may see up to 5 inches. Also, wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected in some isolated places which in turn may cause minor flooding and outages. The storm currently ranks as “less than one” on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes, indicating limited damage potential.

In addition, meteorologists reported that the storm has all it requires to intensify, warm ocean water and low wind shear which is giving the ideal setting for intensification. Although the storm's path should take it away from the U.S. mainland, strong seas and hazardous rip currents may occur along the East Coast by the end of next week.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season expected to remain very active

AccuWeather’s long-range outlook calls for a very active storm season which could see up to 18 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and as many as 5 major hurricanes. At present, four named hurricanes have already formed this year, including the early August formation of Tropical Storm Dexter.

In addition, experts continue to monitor two other systems which have low chances of turning into tropical storms later this month. They may bring rain and wind to parts of the Caribbean region, South Florida and even Atlantic Canada between the mid- and late August.

There is a low chance of tropical rain and wind impacts across Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Lesser Antilles, and South Florida from August 15 to 19, 2025. Also, the same system may bring low-risk impacts from northern Florida to Atlantic Canada from August 19 to 24. Low-risk impacts are possible across the eastern and northern Caribbean and South Florida from August 20 to 24.

For now, the largest issue remains for the Cabo Verde Islands, but meteorologists are urging residents across the northern Caribbean and Bermuda to stay updated as the season enters its peak. 

Ana Allen

