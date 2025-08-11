Raging fire sweeps Arthur’s Seat amid Scotland’s dry summer

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and specialists to control a large fire, with no casualties reported so far.

Scotland: A raging fire broke out at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon, August 10. Firefighters worked through the night to control it as thick smoke rose into the air from the hill, which is an old volcano and a great tourist spot located to the east of the city center. The fire was first reported at around 4:05 pm yesterday, with crews quickly dispatching to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) reported that they sent four fire engines and specialist resources to put out the fire, which affected a large area. As of now, no reports of casualties have been made.

“We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, 10 August to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh. Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse. There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene,” shared an SFRS spokesperson.

This incident is not the first of its kind. In 2019, a very similar incident at Arthur’s Seat took place which saw 800 square meters of land set ablaze. The fire took SFRS about eight hours to bring under control. Notably, Gorse fires tend to spread quickly, especially during hot and dry weather, which makes it challenging to contain them.

Dry weather and water shortage as leading concerns for such fire outbreaks

Scotland has been experiencing a very warm and dry summer, which has led to several fire warnings this year. The weather conditions have made open areas like Arthur’s Seat at greater risk of fire outbreaks. In addition to wildfire risk, the country has also been facing water shortages.

This year Scotland had its driest spring since 1964. During droughts, a deficit of about 60 million liters a day has been recorded. By 2050, experts warn this shortfall will increase to 240 million liters a day, which adds to the locals' concern about climate change and its effect on natural settings.