Bahamas ready to host rescheduled NACAC Championships from August 15 in Freeport
The tournament, originally scheduled for June 7–9, 2024, was postponed due to logistical and calendar issues.
8th of August 2025
The Bahamas: The much awaited 2025 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships will be held in Freeport, from August 15 to 17. This large-scale track and field event will see in action top athletes from the various countries, as it marks the 5th edition of the senior level championships, following the previous 2022 edition.
The tournament which was set for June 7-9, 2024, was put on hold due to issues of logistics and calendar, which gave the teams more preparation time and also enabled The Bahamas to enhance its hosting aspects.
Platform for international exposure and growth
The NACAC Championships are a key event in the Americas, providing a stage for athletes from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to perform at a high level, gain international exposure and also qualify for international events like the World Championships and the Olympic Games.
Notably, the 2025 edition promises a great line-up of track and field events, which will include sprints, hurdles, jumps, throws, and distance races. Also to note is that national athletics federations from across the region will be sending their best athletes, making it a very competitive and engaging meet.
Participating nations in 2025 NACAC Championships
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Aruba
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- British Virgin Islands
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Curaçao
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- French Guiana
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Mexico
- Martinique
- Montserrat
- Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sint Maarten
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Trinidad and Tobago
- United States
- United States Virgin Islands
Regional sports development
Freeport, which is known for its warm welcome and natural beauty, is getting ready to welcome hundreds of athletes, coaches, staff and fans. With improved facilities and support from the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) and the NACAC head office, the presenters have a goal to stage a world class event that also brings into focus the region's best talent.
