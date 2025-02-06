Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector to Boost with key infrastructure upgrades to drive growth

At the 2024 Year in Review Press Conference, Minister Charles Fernandez announced investments aimed at positioning the island as a high-end travel destination.

6th of February 2025

Antigua and Barbuda announced significant upgrades and advancements across various sectors, including resorts, airport, cruise terminal developments and many others. The government envisions at making significant investment to lead Antigua and Barbuda as a premier travel destination for all the travellers. 

While making an announcement regarding the investment during the 2024 Year in Review - Annual Press Conference, held on Monday, the Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez said that they are committed to investing in tourism projects, aiming to positioning the island as a high-end travel destination. 

He added that with all these significant investments, they are committed to enhancing the infrastructure, aiming to promote the nation’s reputation as a top-tier destination while promoting economy. Minister Fernandez added that are looking forward to fostering their sustainable growth, ensuring that all these investments provide long-term value to the essence of Antigua and Barbuda while maintaining the charm and authenticity that make the island unique and special. 

Committed to expand infrastructure in Antigua and Barbuda 

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez aimed at expanding the overall infrastructure facilities for tourism. He highlighted about their plans to expand and modernize V.C. Bird International Airport, aiming to enhance the overall efficiency and experience of all the passengers. 

He further mentioned his plans to upgrade roads and utilities, with a vision to support the growing tourism sector and enhancing local mobility. The Minister noted that all these enhancements would play a crucial role in ensuring easy access for all the tourists to visit various places and enjoy their stay. 

Minister Fernandez also aimed at investing in the St. John’s cruise port, aiming to accommodate larger ships and improving visitor facilities. He referred to the cruise sector, a vital part of Antigua and Barbuda’s economy, providing widespread benefits to thousands of Antiguans through job creation, business opportunities, and economic growth.

Minister Charles Fernandez also focused on expanding the properties, including the Marriott at Yepton and One&Only Half Moon Bay. He noted that expansion of the hotels would play a significant role in increasing the number of tourists visiting a particular place. He mentioned about the importance of hospitality industry, noting that it is a major contributor to the economy of the nation. 

He added that this construction process would create several job opportunities for the citizens, increasing local revenue and enhancing the overall economic conditions of the country. 

Ana Allen

