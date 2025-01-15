Nikki Beach Resort and Spa under construction in Antigua and Barbuda, promises 300 long-term jobs

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez shed light on the initiation of the Nikki Beach Resort and Spa and termed it as their ‘developmental’ project.

The lavish project, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, in Antigua and Barbuda is currently under construction, expected to offer around 300 long-term jobs on the property along with those aligning with the construction phase. The span of construction of the project is expected to address the unemployment gap, boosting the economic sector of the twin-island nation.

The yet to be launched Nikki Beach Resort and Spa is being constructed in collaboration between The Ayre Group and the Nikki Beach Hospitality Group. As per reports, the first phase of the project has already commenced, marking the start of demolition of the existing ruins along with the erection of access permit by the beach for both the walkway areas as well as the parking facilities.

Features of Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

The property will boast state of the art facilities, including 82 hotel rooms and suites. The resort will feature around 181 luxury residences, consisting of up to 4 bedrooms, comprising studios, apartments and beach-front villas of different sizes, with a total of 263 resort keys reflecting 876 guest beds on-site.

Along with the beach club, there will be five additional food and beverage outlets on-site as well as extensive health and wellness areas, including Tone Gym and Nikki Spa. This will include cryo, hyperbaric, hydrothermal, red-light, and IV therapy rooms, an aquatic center, and an exclusive residence owner’s lounge with a private gym.

Tourism Minister on Nikki Beach Resort and Spa’s construction

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez shed light on the initiation of the Nikki Beach Resort and Spa and termed it as their ‘developmental’ project. He added that the project will play a significant role in ensuring that both locals and visitors are able to enjoy an unimpeded access to the beach.

He aimed at making Nikki Beach Resort and Spa an anchor for Antigua’s tourism development, offering an exceptional experience for both visitors and local residents. The Minister further added that they are aiming to construct the resort in a manner, in order to reflect the local culture, natural beauty and vibrant community spirit. The authorities are expected to mark the grand opening of Nikki Beach Resort and Spa in 2028, signalling the start of an exciting chapter for tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda.