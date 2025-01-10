Canadian Actor Gil Bellows tours Antigua and Barbuda to explore potential cinematic locations

Gil Bellows also conducted a workshop for theatre arts students in Antigua and Barbuda.

10th of January 2025

Canadian actor, producer, director, and writer, Gil Bellows is on a tour to explore potential cinematic locations in the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda. His visit includes several film-worthy locations, gaining firsthand information on the film production industry of Antigua and Barbuda

The actor, known for his films such as The Shawshank Redemption, The Weather Man and House at the End of the Street expressed delight on visiting Antigua and Barbuda. He also explored unique landscapes, natural beauty and pristine beaches of Antigua and Barbuda, promoting its appeal as a top destination for filmmakers. 

Canadian actor guide students aspiring to become artists 

Gil Bellows also visited the Antigua Girls High School, where he conducted an interactive session and a workshop for theatre arts students. This workshop and a session were conducted for the students from various schools on-island, aiming to inspire and guide the next generation of artists who aims to pursue their creative dreams. 

The actor shared his stories and knowledge from his long career in film and theatre. His session was overall a unique opportunity for the students to gain valuable knowledge and an engaging chance to learn directly from an accomplished industry professional. 

Gil Bellows paid courtesy call on Prime Minister Gaston Browne 

The award-winning Canadian actor, Gil Bellows also paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The actor shared the plot of his upcoming movie project with the leader of the nation. The Prime Minister congratulated the actor for his forthcoming film and called the plot, ‘intriguing’.

He also shed light on the visit by the actor to twin-island nation and said that they are committed to fostering partnerships that drive the growth of the film industry. He reiterated his commitment to showcasing the natural beauty and cultural richness of Antigua and Barbuda to the world. 

Local artists, producers, creatives share ideas 

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority hosted an industry mixer at the historic Copper and Lumber Restaurant. The event brought together local creatives and producers, allowing the actor to establish connections within the local film industry. This event hosted by the authorities played a significant role in offering a platform for the local artists to exchange their respective ideas and discuss opportunities to expand Antigua and Barbuda’s presence in the global film industry.

