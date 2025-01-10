Richard Hammond and wife Mindy announce amicable split after 28 Years

Richard Hammond, the beloved TV fame from Top Gear and The Grand Tour, announced his separation from his wife Amanda ‘Mindy’ Hammond after 28 years of marriage.

Richard Hammond, the 55-year-old TV presenter best known for his stunts on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, has said he’s separating from his wife, Amanda “Mindy” Hammond, 28 years old. The couple made the announcement on the social network X in a post that read as, “We want to thank everyone for travelling with us on this journey and for celebrating the journey that we are embarking on together in 2002.”

The Richard Hammond divorce rumours

Sharing the news, the couple wrote that their marriage might end soon, but they had pretty great years together, 28 years to be exact. They are also blessed with two beautiful daughters.

“I will never be gone from his life, and he will never be gone from mine and we are so grateful for the beautiful family we made”, Amanda stated.

It was also important for them to keep their private lives far from the public eye especially as their daughters transit from being students to becoming young women. The couple also urged for privacy for them and their daughters, namely Isabella, 24; and Willow, 22.

The news comes several months after the self-explanatory incident when Hammond drove for his last scene with Jeremy Clarkson and James May on the Amazon Prime show, The Grand Tour. The motoring trio hit Zimbabwe streets in their last episode in September 2024.

Unfortunately, Hammond’s family life remained important even as Hammond made advances professionally. His elder daughter, Izzy is also the co-host for his podcast “Who We Are Now With Izzy & Richard”, and the show is all set to come back for a third season by this year.

Mindy Hammond: a prominent figure in Richard’s life

A newspaper columnist, Mindy Hammond, has remained a constant figure in Hammond’s life as he has risen to stardom, even after a near fatal accident while shooting the Top gear show in 2006. The family was also seen in the Discovery+ show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop, which followed his restoration business in Herefordshire.

When people start questioning Richard Hammond’s net worth in millions and his next project, it is shocking to note that such a well-known personality has ended his marriage with respect and focus on co-parenting.

Such announcement has elicited cheers from fans seeing that love for the couple continue to be admired for their strength and achievements.