Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrates New Year 2025 in Turks and Caicos with husband Nick Jonas and daughter

Priyanka Chopra ushers in 2025 with family in Turks and Caicos, sharing joyful moments with Nick Jonas and their daughter.

The Global icon, Priyanka Chopra, famously known as Desi Girl welcomed New Year 2025 with family in Turks and Caicos Islands. The actress shared the series of pictures from the vacation on her social-media handle, giving a glimpse of her cozy time with husband, Nick Jonas and daughter.

Sharing the glimpses of her vacation on Instagram, Actress Priyanka Chopra captioned the post as, “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025.”

The actress, while enjoying the stunning white sand beaches of Turks and Caicos engaged in several beach activities, creating unforgettable memories with her husband and daughter.

Priyanka Chopra having blast at the beach of Turks and Caicos Islands

Priyanka Chopra shared several glimpses of her enjoying with husband, Nick Jonas and daughter, Maltie Marie in beaches of Turks and Caicos Islands. The pictures shared by the Global Icon showcase her having a gala time during her New Year vacation. Both Priyanka and Nick were seen playing with Malti at the beach, enjoying sunkissed meals, sharing laughs, soaking up some Vitamin D and enjoying water sports.

Priyanka also shared glimpses of her daughter playing in the pool, cuddling with her mother, warming her hands by the bonfire and watching Moana. She also shared a picture of pebbles decorated with colourful pens.

Priyanka donned in beautiful and stylish swimwear

In the first picture shared by Priyanka, she was wearing a stylish cropped top and matching shorts. She wore colourful stripe patterns in yellow, blue, purple and orange shades. She elevated her style by adding stylish earrings and left her tresses loose.

In the second picture, Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a stylish red two-piece swimsuit, a top and low-waist bottoms. She completed her look with a matching beach red hat, sunglasses and a ring in belly. She also added an adorable ‘Malti’ necklace in one of the photo shared by her with Nick Jonas. In the last picture of her photo album, Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing pink swimwear for a dip in the resort pool.