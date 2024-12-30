Antigua and Barbuda welcomes over 13,000 cruise passengers, breaking records with 806,111 arrivals in 2024

Antigua and Barbuda tourism authority is looking forward to conclude the year 2024 with a remarkable increase of 15% in the arrivals of visitors.

30th of December 2024

Antigua and Barbuda welcomed more than 13,000 cruise passengers on Saturday, bustling the ports with entertainment and excitement. The cruise sector of the twin-island nation has surpassed all the previous records with the arrival of 806,111 passengers so far in this year. 

It is the highest ever welcomed by the authorities in the cruise history of Antigua and Barbuda. Among the vessels arrived on Saturday, two of them were Arvia and Emerald Azzura. These two vessels were docked at the shores of the country for their homeporting operations, played a significant role in boosting tourism as well as the economic sector of the nation. 

Significant boost to local businesses 

The growth in the arrival of passengers turned out to be significantly beneficial for the taxi operators, local businesses and vendors, providing services to thousands of visitors. The tourists also explored local craft markets, cultural displays and immersed themselves in the warmth and vibrancy of Antigua and Barbuda

The arrival of thousands of passengers also played a huge role in boosting local businesses, keeping taxi operators busy in transporting passengers. Along with that, local businesses generated a large amount of revenue by showcasing, selling and promoting their locally produced goods and services. The hotels and restaurant owners also witnessed a huge growth in their businesses, affecting the overall economic conditions positively. 

“Vibrant scenes at Antigua Cruise Port and Heritage Quay today! Thousands of visitors exploring, shopping, and enjoying the warm hospitality of Antigua. We’re thrilled to see our port bustling with energy and creating memorable experiences for all,” said the authorities of Antigua Cruise Port. 

15% surge in the arrival of passengers 

The Antigua and Barbuda tourism authority is looking forward to conclude the year 2024 with a remarkable increase of 15% in the arrivals of visitors, as compared to 2019, which is considered as the best tourism year on record. 

Also, 4 cruise vessels including, Costa Fortuna, Marella Voyager, AIDAperla and Norwegian will berth at the shores of Antigua and Barbuda on, 31st December, 2024, bringing more than 10,000 passengers to the twin-island nation. Antigua and Barbuda is also near the mark of welcoming 1.1 million visitors in 2024, marking a significant boost to the tourism sector of the country. 

The Tourism Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez expressed optimism for the upcoming year. He said that they are committed to make continuous efforts with a vision to exceed all the expectations and break the records achieved in 2024. 

