43rd National Sports Awards 2025: Saint Lucia to honor athletic achievements
Saint Lucia prepares to celebrate athletic excellence at the 43rd National Sports Awards on February 15, 2025, in Rodney Bay.
15th of February 2025
Saint Lucia is all set to host the 43rd edition of the National Sports Awards, scheduled on take place on Saturday, 15th February, 2025 at the Pavilion in Rodney Bay. The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports has announced a series of athletes who have been short-listed for the prestigious awards.
The National Sports awards are conducted annually to recognize and reward excellence in sports. The award is given to the sportsperson for their spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports. Shedding light on the award event, the Ministry ensures to offer a night of celebration and recognition for the outstanding talent in Saint Lucia's sports community.
The Ministry focused on this year’s ceremony, and aimed at celebrating the unwavering determination and contribution of all the athletes towards the sport. They noted that this award ceremony not only celebrates the achievements but also bring the sports community together to honour and recognize all those who have contributed significantly to sports sector in Saint Lucia.
The Ministry said that they are committed to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all the athletes who are working hard to represent their nation on a global stage and bring laurels.
“Every dream begins with a spark, a moment where determination ignites the impossible. Through every long night, every setback, every ounce of pain, they push through with passion, reaching beyond their own limits. And now the spotlight shines. Their achievements are shared. We honor every dream, every challenge, every triumph of every sports contributor in Saint Lucia,” said Ministry of Youth Development and Sports.
Nominees of 43rd National Sports Awards of Saint Lucia
As per the details, the nominees were submitted by various applications. The nominees were announced in four different categories.
Swimmer Fayth Jeffrey, Cricketer Selena Ross and athlete Naya Jules have been nominated for Junior Sportswoman of the Year. Three athletes who have been nominated in this category include, Cricketer Tarrique Edward, swimmer Antoine Destang and Table Tennis player D'Andre Calderon for their remarkable performance in their respective departments. All these athletes have been nominated for Junior Sportsman of the Year Award.
Athlete Julien Alfred, Volleyball player Kerin Neptune and Cricketer Qiana Joseph became the nominees for the Sportswoman of the Year. Swimmer Jayhan Odlum-Smith, Sailor Luc Chevrier, Footballer Vino Barclett, athlete Michael Joseph and Cricketer Johnson Charles became the nominee for the Sportswoman of the Year category.
Latest
- Last Day to grab 14% discount on Caribbean Airlines flights from April 28 to June 30, 2025
-
Mikyle Louis shines with 4th first-class century at Warner Park against Trinidad and Tobago
-
Saint Lucia to welcome over 27,000 passengers with 18 cruise ships in 6 days
-
Non-stop flights: LIAT 2020 to launch Antigua-Kingston route with thrice-weekly service
-
Emergency landings: Two Aircraft land safely at V.C. Bird International Airport, passengers unhurt
Related Articles
8th of November 2024
29th of August 2024
28th of April 2024
5th of February 2024
1st of November 2022
18th of October 2021