43rd National Sports Awards 2025: Saint Lucia to honor athletic achievements

Saint Lucia prepares to celebrate athletic excellence at the 43rd National Sports Awards on February 15, 2025, in Rodney Bay.

15th of February 2025

Saint Lucia is all set to host the 43rd edition of the National Sports Awards, scheduled on take place on Saturday, 15th February, 2025 at the Pavilion in Rodney Bay. The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports has announced a series of athletes who have been short-listed for the prestigious awards. 

The National Sports awards are conducted annually to recognize and reward excellence in sports. The award is given to the sportsperson for their spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports. Shedding light on the award event, the Ministry ensures to offer a night of celebration and recognition for the outstanding talent in Saint Lucia's sports community.

The Ministry focused on this year’s ceremony, and aimed at celebrating the unwavering determination and contribution of all the athletes towards the sport. They noted that this award ceremony not only celebrates the achievements but also bring the sports community together to honour and recognize all those who have contributed significantly to sports sector in Saint Lucia

The Ministry said that they are committed to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all the athletes who are working hard to represent their nation on a global stage and bring laurels. 

“Every dream begins with a spark, a moment where determination ignites the impossible. Through every long night, every setback, every ounce of pain, they push through with passion, reaching beyond their own limits. And now the spotlight shines. Their achievements are shared. We honor every dream, every challenge, every triumph of every sports contributor in Saint Lucia,” said Ministry of Youth Development and Sports. 

Nominees of 43rd National Sports Awards of Saint Lucia 

As per the details, the nominees were submitted by various applications. The nominees were announced in four different categories. 

Swimmer Fayth Jeffrey, Cricketer Selena Ross and athlete Naya Jules have been nominated for Junior Sportswoman of the Year. Three athletes who have been nominated in this category include, Cricketer Tarrique Edward, swimmer Antoine Destang and Table Tennis player D'Andre Calderon for their remarkable performance in their respective departments. All these athletes have been nominated for Junior Sportsman of the Year Award. 

Athlete Julien Alfred, Volleyball player Kerin Neptune and Cricketer Qiana Joseph became the nominees for the Sportswoman of the Year.  Swimmer Jayhan Odlum-Smith, Sailor Luc Chevrier, Footballer Vino Barclett, athlete Michael Joseph and Cricketer Johnson Charles became the nominee for the Sportswoman of the Year category. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Air Canada to launch nonstop services to Trinidad, boosts international travel

Air Canada to launch nonstop services to Trinidad, boosts international travel

8th of November 2024

Guyana Police Force partners with US Embassy for advanced training to officers

Guyana Police Force partners with US Embassy for advanced training to officers

29th of August 2024

Jamaica: Former national awardee killed, nation mourns loss. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Jamaica: Former national awardee killed, nation mourns loss

28th of April 2024

Barry Augustin was shot dead near Governor General’s residence in Castries, Saint Lucia. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Barry Augustin shot dead near Governor General’s residence in Castries, Saint Lucia

5th of February 2024

Imran Khan's long March aims to cause bloodshed in Pakistan, says Sharjeel Memon

Imran Khan’s long March aims to cause bloodshed in Pakistan, says Sharjeel Memon

1st of November 2022

Health Fair to be hosted at Vieux Fort Wellness Centre on May 22

Breast Cancer Health Fair to be hosted at Vieux Fort Wellness Centre on May 22

20th of May 2022

Belize sends humanitarian donation worth BZ$200,000 to Cuba

18th of October 2021

Fully vaccinated travellers do not require to quarantine: Denise Charles

Fully vaccinated travellers do not require to quarantine: Denise Charles

8th of July 2021