Best Honeymoon Destination for 2025: Saint Lucia tops US News & World Report list

Saint Lucia, renowned for its stunning landscapes and luxury resorts, has been named the World’s Best Honeymoon Destination for 2025 by U.S. News and World Report.

Saint Lucia has been named the World’s Best Honeymoon Destinations for 2025, as per the list unveiled by, American magazine, US News and World Report. The recognition marks a significant milestone for the island as they continue to enhance its position as a must-visit destination.

With its breathtaking landscapes, luxurious resorts, and intimate experiences, the island continues to captivate couples seeking the perfect romantic getaway. The U.S. News and World Report is a digital media company which is known for the consumer advice, rankings and analysis. Their travel rankings are completely based on analysis of expert and user opinions.

The magazine shed light on the beautiful hotspots of the country, noting that the island offers a beautiful combination of stunning landscapes, luxurious resorts, and memorable experiences.

From breathtaking beaches to lush mountains, Saint Lucia promises a serene haven for love-birds to create lasting memories, surrounded by its natural charm and welcoming atmosphere. Saint Lucia has yet again reaffirmed its reputation as the top romantic destination.

The top destinations named in the list of World’s Best Honeymoon Destinations 2025

1. Saint Lucia

2. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

3. Maldives

4. Fiji

5. Amalfi Coast, Italy

6. Maui, Hawaii

7. Bali, Indonesia

8. Kaua’i, Hawaii

9. Santorini, Greece

10. Madeira, Portugal

11. Tahiti, French

12. St. Barts

13. Florence, Italy

14. Paris, France

15. Cinque Terre, Italy

16. British Virgin Islands

17. Mauritius

18. Turks and Caicos Islands

19. Seychelles

20. Lake Como, Italy

21. Corfu, Greece,

22. Bermuda

23. Scottish Highlands, Scotland

24. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

25. Boracay, Philippines

26. Tanzania

27. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4 Caribbean Islands in the list

Along with Saint Lucia, three other Caribbean islands have also named among the list of World’s Best Honeymoon Destination, shared by U.S. News and World Report. Their name in the list outlines the growing reputation of the Caribbean region among international travellers. The Caribbean region is also known for offering an unparalleled beauty and experience to all the citizens.