PM Dr Terrance Drew to lead high-level delegation to AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew will be leading a high-level delegation to the fourth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025), which will take place from July 28 to July 29, in St George’s, Grenada. It is being organized by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and focuses on strengthening commercial, economic, and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

PM Drew will be accompanied by Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture et al; Carlton Pogson, representing the Ministry of Finance; Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; and Sherema Matthew, Director of the St Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

According to Afreximbank, a series of panel discussions, exhibitions and high level meetings will be hosted on a wide range of topics, including promoting economic cooperation between the two regions. It will be attended by several heads of state, government representatives, private investors and development partners, who will gather together for a very dynamic environment for discussion and business.

In addition, the St Kitts and Nevis delegation will be presenting solutions on national issues, such as food security, sustainable development and digital transformation. PM Drew’s presence at the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) highlights St Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to build strong, forward-looking partnerships that support the nation’s development goals and enhance its global standing.

Strong bilateral ties between Africa and the Caribbean

This year’s programme will be held under the theme “Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty,” and serves as a key platform for discussions, partnership building, and collaboration between governments and private sector stakeholders from both the regions.

Notably, the trade between Africa and the Caribbean is expected to reach USD$1.8 Billion by 2028. Also, ACTIF2025 is anticipated to foster significant partnerships in critical sectors, including processed foods, minerals and metals, transportation, and logistics.

Moreover, it is to be noted that ACTIF2025 built on the past successful editions of the forum which were held in Barbados, Guyana and The Bahamas, where African-Caribbean economic ties were promoted as the first priority.