Investment Gateway Summit 2025: PM Dr Terrance Drew unveils vision for sustainable economy

St Kitts and Nevis: The second edition of the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) ended on a positive note as it promoted the nation’s vision for sustainable and long-term development. IGS 2025 was held under the theme “Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State,” brought in regional leaders, international players, economic citizens and potential investors in a powerful demonstration of developing large scale opportunities.

In his opening address, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew presented a comprehensive plan for the development of a digital and sustainable economy. Also, he brought up the need of establishing partnerships instead of transactions, as the Federation seeks investors who view themselves as partners in growth.

PM Drew stated, “We are not here today to speak only about transactions; we are here to speak about partnerships.” His vision highlighted a broader agenda that included sustainable development, technological innovation, and transparency.

Key highlights of IGS 2025

One of the key highlights of the 2025 summit was the launch of the Investor Nexus Zone. As per the details, this specialist area provided investors, developers, and service providers with the opportunity to conduct direct, formalized discussions as technology and digitization was once again at the forefront of this year's summit.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis made public some notable recent developments in the Federation. One of them involved the adoption of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system which was developed with Travizory Border Security, SA. The system incorporates pre arrival screening, national security procedures such as visitor and traveler containment.

Continuing its digital revolution, the government launched Saturn, a platform driven by artificial intelligence, which oversees the entire Citizenship by Investment (CBI) application process. The platform provides more transparency, facilitates real-time tracking, and streamlines communication across all stakeholders.

Furthermore, the summit marked the on-going development of the CBI programme. Through the launch of the Continuing International Due Diligence (CIDD) Unit and compliance with international anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) standards, the nation has reaffirmed its regulatory compliance and program integrity commitment.

Also, the delegates had a chance to visit a number of projects financed under the CBI, such as Park Hyatt St Kitts, Belmont Gardens, and the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. They not only show the high-standard tourism infrastructure of the country but also create employment opportunities and facilitate diversification of the economy.