What Investment Gateway Summit 2025 has in store for attendees – Find out

Following the remarkable success of the inaugural edition of Investment Gateway Summit, St. Kitts and Nevis is preparing to deliver the bigger and bolder experience, providing an exclusive gathering to investors, economic citizens and business people from across the world. Investment Gateway Summit 2025 is a premier event for economic citizens, investors, entrepreneurs that promises a perfect blend of networking, cultural immersion and investment insights.

What attendees can expect from IGS 2025

The 2025 edition of Investment Gateway Summit is all set to become a gateway to multiple opportunities, innovation and celebration for the attendees. Whether an attendee is a global investor, industry leader or economic citizen, the event offers an unparalleled platform to connect, collaborate, and grow.

High-level discussions: The IGS 2025 is a great opportunity for the investors to engage with the Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew, Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley and other industry experts. All the experts will be present at the event, sharing their knowledge and information into global opportunities and sustainable growth.

Networking: The IGS 2025 will also provide the attendees a platform to connect with industry leaders and explore exhibitor stands, showcasing exclusive investment opportunities. The exhibitions will cover a wide range of topics, highlighting the future of investment opportunities and innovations.

Excursions: The attendees will also have the chance to experience diverse offerings of St. Kitts and Nevis. They will be taken for a day trip to Nevis, enjoy the iconic scenic railway tour as well as a guided visit to the Liamuiga natural farm and UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress.

Cultural highlights: The attendees will also be provided with a platform to experience the vibrant heritage and breathtaking beauty of St. Kitts and Nevis through curated activities and authentic cultural showcases.

Schedule of Events for IGS 2025

Saturday, 31st May, 2025

Welcome Cocktail Reception

The Investment Gateway Summit will begin with a Welcome Cocktail Reception. The day 1 will be a great way for all the attendees to meet, network, and forge connections. The attendees will be presented with delicious cuisines and drinks, while immersing them in the diverse offerings of the Federation.

Sunday, 1st June, 2025

Opening Breakfast and Island Discovery

The second day of the IGS will begin with a warm welcome over breakfast, and Fireside chat. Along with that, the attendees will be taken for a tour to St. Kitts and Nevis, showcasing the breathtaking views and historic locations across the Federation.

Monday, 2nd June, 2025

Conference and Gala

The third day will include engaging Presentations, panel discussions and exhibitions. The attendees will have the great opportunity to partner with innovators and sector leaders across agriculture, tourism, banking, finance, renewable energy, health, education, real estate, and island development. These exhibitions and one-on-one meetings will play a significant role in providing the attendees with an exclusive access to industry leaders.

In the evening, the attendees will be delighted with prestigious gala dinner. The dinner will be hosted by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew. This dinner will bring together distinguished guests for a memorable evening of connection, collaboration and celebration.

Tuesday, 3rd June, 2025

The summit will wrap up with a meal alongside the Prime Minister Dr Drew and key leaders. All the delegates will reflect on valuable insights, new connections and much more.

PM Terrance Drew extends official invitation

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew has extended an official invitation to all the investors for the Investment Gateway Summit 2025. He described IGS as a platform where ideas spark innovation, partnerships drive progress, and investments shape a sustainable future.

PM Drew described IGS, as a summit which is an invitation to visionary leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and create lasting impact. “Together, let’s build a future of opportunity, resilience, and shared success. I look forward to welcoming you to this transformative gathering,” noted PM Drew.