St Kitts and Nevis to host global investors at Investment Gateway Summit 2025

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to welcome global investors and high-net-worth individuals at the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2025, scheduled from May 31 to June 3 at the St Kitts Marriott Resort. The summit highlights the nation’s commitment to becoming the world’s first sustainable island state.

The second edition of IGS will be co-hosted by the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) under the theme “Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State.”

The four-day summit will offer international high-net-worth individuals exclusive access to a wide range of investment opportunities across various sectors of the twin-island Federation, including hospitality and the growing financial services industry.

Investment Gateway Summit 2025: Key Events and Activities

IGS 2025 offers a comprehensive program to encourage meaningful relationships and create durable investment opportunities. The summit will include interactive cultural events, such as a cocktail reception, dynamic panels on investment and sustainability, and private experiential activities.

It will also feature a scenic investment train tour of the island, a day trip to Nevis, a guided tour of the Belmont Gardens, and the Four Seasons Residences. Also, several high-profile delegates will be involved in discussions and presentations on various opportunities for sustainable development.

The event concludes with a gala dinner at the Marriott resort and Royal Beach Casino hosted by Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew. It will celebrate the success of the Investment Gateway Summit while opening various opportunities for collaboration.

Speakers at IGS 2025

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr Geoffrey Hanley

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities Konris Maynard

Minister of Agriculture and Sports Samal Duggins

Minister of Sustainable Development and Environment Dr Joyelle Clarke

Minister of Social Development and Gender Affairs Isalean Felicitee Ciara Phillip

Cabinet Secretary of the Federal Government of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Marcus L. Natta

Director at Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship Leah Crag-Chaderton

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism Tivanna Wharton

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Miguel S. Flemming

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Curtis Martin

Diaspora Ambassador Dr Christine Walwyn

Executive Chairman of the Board of Governors of CIU Clavin St. Juste

Executive Director of the Office of the Chairman of CIU Damille James

Director of Investment Promotion Stanley A. Jacobs

Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine

Chief Executive Officer in The Bank of Nevis Ltd. Denrick Liburd

CEO of Prime Developments Dr Sirous Motevassel

Senior Partner at Prime Developments Gholam Abbas Fahim

Director of Sales and Marketing St. Kitts Marriott Don Lockman

Business Development and Project Lead in Travizory Border Security SA, Alan Renaud

Founder and Managing Principal of Skerritt & Associates, Richard Skerrit

Chairman of the Board at International Merchant Bank Limited, Adhar Srivastava

Partner at Joseph Rowe Attorneys-At-Law, Daisy Joseph Andall

Economic Citizen James Taylor

Registration closes today

The registration for Investment Gateway Summit 2025 will end today, May 29. Tickets are priced at US$500 for the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis while the price per ticket for non-citizens is US$750.

Attendees will enjoy exclusive networking events, cultural experiences, inspiring keynote sessions and discussions, an elegant gala event, and various other activities during the four-day summit.