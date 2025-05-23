St Kitts and Nevis to launch Electronic Travel Authorization System on May 26

The Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) will take effect on Monday, May 26, 2025, allowing global travelers smoother entry into St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis is launching the Electronic Travel Authorization System for seamless and safe travel. The eTA will be effective starting on Monday May 26, 2025. The travellers from all over the world will be able to travel to the twin island federation seamlessly.

The administration has been working to digitize travel to the island nation for several months. The stakeholders believe that the eTA will modernize the travel experience and make it more efficient and seamless.

The electronic travel authorisation will also help in improving border security of the island nation. At the same time, St Kitts and Nevis can manage as well as account for the travellers that enter the country.

One of the most important reasons for the introduction of the Travel uthorization system is to improve ease of travel for people seeking to visit the beautiful twin islands. With the digitization of the process, the federation will become more accessible to tourists and safer for locals.

At the same time, the appeal for the island nation, when it comes to tourism, is also expected to increase significantly. The tourism stakeholders as well as the government of St Kitts and Nevis want to position the country as a top tourism destination.

At the time of a traveller’s departure from their home nation, they have to present an approved eTA. Similarly, the digital document will be needed at the time the travellers enter St Kitts and Nevis.

Travellers can apply for the eTA through the official mobile application, St Kitts and Nevis e-Border, and the official website. The travellers must:

1. Fill an online application

2. Provide basic travel details and documentation

3. Get electronically approved for entering the nation before travel.

The travellers can apply for the eTA upto 90 days before the planned trip. This will allow the authorities the opportunity to weed out potential threats to national security.

The eTA will also completely digitize the process so as to make the process easy for the immigration stakeholders. The travellers have to pay a discounted price of US$8.50 as service charge until 1st September 2025,

Starting on September 1, the charge will be US$17 for travelers. The residents and citizens of St Kitts and Nevis do not have to apply for eTA. However, they have to continue filling the Online Immigration and Customs ED Form. The residents and citizens of St Kitts and Nevis will get these forms free of charge.

Further, Citizens of the OECS member states, and CARICOM member states are also exempted from obtaining eTA. Some other individuals who are exempted from obtaining an eTA include:

Accredited diplomats who are travelling to St Kitts and Nevis on official duty.