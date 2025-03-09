Dominica’s February 2025: A month of progress in Tourism, Energy, and Infrastructure

PM Skerrit shed light on kicking off things with the inaugural visit of the United Airlines from Newark to Douglas-Charles Airport.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted all the significant steps taken by the Government in February 2025 and described it as a ‘huge month’ for the island nation. The leader of the nation aimed at continuing to build on the momentum, with the goal of achieving even bigger achievements in the upcoming months and years.

PM Skerrit shed light on kicking off things with the inaugural visit of the United Airlines from Newark to Douglas-Charles Airport. He described it as a significant milestone in enhancing the air connectivity of the island nation. The Prime Minister emphasised on the direct flight services and said that it will play a significant role in providing a seamless travel experience for tourists, business travellers and the Dominican diaspora.

“Say hello to easier travel and stronger connections to the U.S. Getting to our beautiful Nature Island has never been smoother,” said PM Skerrit.

Following that, the Prime Minister also emphasized on the continuous progress being witnessed in the highly-anticipated Geothermal Power Plant Project of Dominica. He emphasized on the construction of the project and added that the 10-megawatt plant is all set to mark its completion by December 2025.

Once the completion of the project, the geothermal plant will play a huge role in providing a stable, renewable energy source. This project will also help in reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels and lowering electricity costs for consumers.

“From boosting tourism to revolutionizing how we power our island, Dominica is making moves and shaking things up in the best way possible,” said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

Another significant milestone in February 2025

The Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also met with the members of the Atkinson Village Council, with a vision to assess housing conditions and formulate strategies for new housing initiatives in the community. He reiterated his commitment to improving the standard of living of all the citizens of the country, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Atkinson community.

Additionally, the Salisbury Box Culvert Project is also on its track for completion. The main motive of the project is to replace a failed box culvert crossing, ensuring improved resilience and connectivity along the Edward Oliver LeBlanc Highway.

The Road Edge Failure Rehabilitation Project is also on its completion. This project involves the construction of a 6m high retaining wall, drainage improvements and road shoulder stabilization to prevent future erosion and enhance road safety.

Dominica also marked the groundbreaking ceremony of the Construction of Loubiere to Grand Bay. The project will rehabilitate 11 km of road, including the construction of five bridges, slope stabilization and installation of culverts and drainage system. Once the completion of the project, it will improve access to essential services, supporting economic activities and strengthening the long-term sustainability and disaster resilience of Dominica.

Along with that, the National Association of Youth in Agriculture of Dominica also elected a new executive committee in February 2025, aiming to increase youth participation in the sector. The newly appointed leaders have ensured to engage, empower and support the young people in sector, positioning the sector as a driver of economic resilience and sustainability.

All these developments marked by the island in February 2025 highlight the unwavering commitment and dedication of the Government towards elevating and enhancing all the diverse sectors of the country.