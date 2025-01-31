Dominica Cable Car Project 60% complete, set to finish by December 2025

PM Roosevelt Skerrit shared that the Cable Car Project in Dominica will be the flagship of tourism in the whole Caribbean region, making it a major attraction for all international tourists.

The construction of the World’s longest cable car in Dominica is progressing rapidly, marking 60% completion of the project. With the ongoing progress and advancements in project, the authorities are looking forward to completing the project by December 2025, according to the new updates.

Shedding light on the progress marked by the construction of the Cable Car, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit expressed delight and described it as one of the most exciting projects currently underway in the Nature Island. He added that the construction and operation of cable car will play a significant role in boosting tourism and attracting thousands of visitors to the nation.

PM Skerrit further appreciated everyone working on the site for their coordination as well as the continuous efforts in order to complete the project effectively and efficiently. He added that they have found the best developers, engineering group and the company who are striving hard to turn their vision and plan into a reality. He also mentioned about the hundreds of employment opportunities, created by the construction of the Cable Car, stating that it has enhanced and improved the overall quality of life for several citizens of Dominica.

“There are 290 people employed, doing various things and the knowledge transfer has also taken place. There's an intrinsic desire by many, to see the employment transition into permanent employment,” said PM Skerrit.

The Prime Minister also focussed on ensuring the safety and security of each person working on the cable car construction site.

Attracting more tourists to Dominica: PM Skerrit’s main vision for Cable Car

PM Roosevelt Skerrit shed light on their main vision of attracting thousands of tourists to Dominica, aiming to foster the natural beauty, vibrant offerings and diverse attractions of the island nation. He added that the installation of cable car will cater to the needs and demands of all the citizens, providing them a greater access to the major attraction of Dominica, i.e., the ‘Boiling Lake’.

He added that there are many tourists who wish to explore the Boiling Lake and with the construction of Cable Car, they will be able to enjoy the rare and the beautiful and natural resources that Dominica has. The leader of the nation aimed at maximizing the potential of their natural beauty and sites, aiming to attract larger number of tourists while respecting the environment.

“We're just looking forward to the commissioning of the cable car. It is an extraordinary project. The longest, cable car in the world to the 2nd largest boiler in the world,” noted PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

PM Skerrit also mentioned about the growing popularity of Dominica among international travellers, and therefore, aimed at offering them with diverse facilities and amenities. He highlighted about the construction of Cabrits Marina, new airport, cruise village and introduction of the geothermal energy, noting that is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to providing their visitors with plethora of experiences, making their visit to Dominica ‘unforgettable’.

“Government aims to increase visitor arrival that would increase the consumption of goods and services.” He added that with a population of around 70,000 people, he aimed at attracting more visitors which will play a significant role in increasing the foreign exchange rate, contributing to the overall economy of the nation.

Cable Car – Flagship of Tourism in Caribbean

The Prime Minister said that the construction of Cable Car will bring significant opportunities to the citizens of Dominica, boosting tourism. It will also open countless opportunities for the local citizens to set up their shops and businesses, exhibiting and selling their products, giving them an opportunity to generate revenue and enhance economic conditions as well. PM Skerrit added that such project like these outlines the unwavering commitment and dedication of government towards making Dominica, a thriving, prosperous and self-reliant nation.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit noted that the Cable Car Project in Dominica will be the flagship of tourism in the whole Caribbean region, making it a major attraction for all international tourists.