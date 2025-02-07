Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit highlights progress on key projects through 'Government in Action – January Edition'

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit shared the progress on several key projects through the 'Government in Action – January Edition.' The completion of these ongoing projects is expected to play a significant role in building a dynamic and prosperous future for all the citizens of the island nation.

Construction of Kalinago Multipurpose Center

The Government of Dominica marked the official groundbreaking ceremony on 31st January, 2025, marking the official start of the work on the facility. The main purpose of the Kalinago Territory Multipurpose Center and Emergency Shelter is to serve as both a community hub and an emergency refuge.

As per the details, a contract was signed by the Government with local firms OYO Construction Inc. and Virtuoso Architects Ltd on 6th January, 2025 for the construction of Kalinago Multipurpose Center and Emergency Shelter to enhance community resilience and development. The completion of the Center will provide a safe haven to the Kalinago people during disasters as well as a versatile space for their cultural, social and economic activities.

Arawak House of Culture Roof Renovation

The Government of Dominica signed a contract between Gloria Joseph, who was serving as the Acting President Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Kamlesh Sharma, Director of the company on 7th January, 2025. The contract valued at $113,000 was signed for the renovation of the roof of the Arawak House of Culture.

As per the details, the property was damaged following the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria in 2017. Therefore, the administration aimed at making crucial investment with a vision to upgrade and restore it. The process of renovation of roof will include the installation of air conditioning, sound equipment for tiling, electrical systems, plumbing and painting.

The Prime Minister said that these developments are a testament to their commitment to providing a revitalized venue to all the attendees for their artistic and cultural expression.

Dominica Grammar School

One of the highly anticipated projects of the island, Dominica Grammar School is expected to complete by June 2025. The facility will feature modern classrooms, equipped with science and computer labs, specialized training workshops for electricals, carpentry, auto-mechanics and food preparation.

The Dominica Grammar School will also include a greenhouse, recreational spaces, including a football field, basketball court and various other amenities.

Chatwell Feeder Road completion

Dominica has also marked the completion of EC$8 million Chatwell Feeder Road, connecting Bellevue Chopin to Pichelin. The contract for the road was signed in 2023 and now after the completion of the project, the road is all set to serve as a crucial link for farmers and enhancing their access to market.

The infrastructure upgrade would play a significant role in increasing economic opportunities for the citizens and supporting the development of the farming sector of Dominica.

Colihaut River

The construction has already commenced on the second phase of the Colihaut River Wall. It is a key infrastructure project funded by the People’s Republic of China. This initiative would play a significant role in prioritizing the safety of residents, providing them with enhanced protection against natural disasters such as flooding.