MSC Virtuosa marks maiden call to Dominica, bringing 6000 passengers

The MSC Virtuosa operated by MSC Cruises marked its inaugural call to the shores of Dominica, bringing over 6000 passengers. Passengers onboard the cruise celebrated, enjoyed and explored the breathtaking scenery, lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.

The first-ever visit of MSC Virtuosa was celebrated with a warm and vibrant welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates, including the Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles Pemberton, along with Permanent Secretary Lisa Valmond, Mayor of Roseau Ermine Royer, CEO/Director of Tourism Marva Williams, CEO of Dominica Air & Sea Port Authority Ian Pinard, officials from HHV Whitchurch, and DDA staff.

Plaque exchange ceremony

A celebration was conducted with a plaque exchange ceremony, symbolizing the formal establishment of the partnership between Dominica and MSC Cruises. The tourism delegates shed light on the maiden voyage of MSC Virtuosa and called it truly a proud moment for the island, which will play a significant role in strengthening the cruise tourism industry. The delegates expressed excitement and delight on marking the beginning of what is hoped to be a fruitful relation between the vessel and the country.

“A proud moment for Dominica as we continue to strengthen our cruise tourism industry,” noted Discover Dominica.

Major boost to local businesses

The tourism authority emphasised on the inaugural visit of MSC Virtuosa and the significant growth it has brought to the local businesses, underscoring the growing importance of cruise tourism to the economy of Dominica. Shedding light on it, the tourism authority noted that the arrival of more than 6000 passengers together has generated significant business for local vendors and tourism services, including excursion operators, shops, restaurants, and transportation services.

The tourism minister referred the arrival of MSC Virtuosa, an ‘achievement’ which marks another step in the island’s commitment to growing world-class cruise tourism. She noted that the arrival of MSC Virtuosa is a part of the broader strategy by Dominica to increase cruise tourism.

She further went on add that such high number of visitors will have a significant effect across the economy, leading to creating more job opportunities, increased revenue for local businesses, and greater recognition for Dominica as a premier travel destination.

MSC Virtuosa

MSC Virtuosa is operated by MSC Cruises and is one of the newest and advanced vessels in the MSC fleet. It was launched in 2021 and is known for its luxurious features and top-notch facilities and amenities.

The vessel features an array of state-of-the-art facilities, which also includes spa, gym, exceptional dining options and much more.