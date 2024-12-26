Barbuda International Airport welcomes 99 Flights in two months

The airline has marked the arrival of around 45 flights in October and 54 in November 2024, marking a significant milestone for the island’s tourism and accessibility.

Barbuda International Airport’s newly established runway has welcomed 99 passenger flights to date since its inauguration in October, 2024.

The airline has marked the arrival of around 45 flights in October and 54 in November 2024, marking a significant milestone for the island’s tourism and accessibility.

Arrival of first international flight

The Barbuda International Airport welcomed its first international flight, a Gulfstream G650ER just 3 weeks after the official commissioning of the airport.

The arrival of the first international flight to Airport was seen as a crucial phase in establishing Barbuda as a prominent player in regional tourism and economic growth.

Commissioning of Barbuda International Airport

The Barbuda International Airport was officially opened on 3rd October, 2024, which signalled the start of a new chapter for Barbuda’s connectivity, tourism, and economic growth.

Since its inception, the airport has welcomed 99 flights which is a major milestone for the country, promoting its position as a premier Caribbean destination.

Emphasising on the new Barbuda International Airport and the arrival of 99 passenger flights, the tourism authority said that it is a testament to the visionary leadership of the government.

They added that this data emphasises on the remarkable growth witnessed by the country in a period of 2 months.

Since the inauguration of the airport, the authorities have also doubled the staffing levels, including, more Aviation Security Officers, additional airport operation officers, immigration and customs personnel, and custodial staff.

The authorities added that all these staffing personnel are crucial to ensuring a smooth and secure travel experience for visitors and residents alike.

Features of Barbuda International Airport

The Barbuda International Airport is the modern aviation hub that is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, providing a luxurious gateway to the stunning landscapes of the island nation and its pristine beaches.

With its sleek design and efficient services, the airport is designed to accommodate high-profile travellers, with a vision to enhance the appeal of the country as an exclusive getaway.

The Airports boasts a 6100-foot runway which has all the ability to accommodate larger aircraft, including private jets and planes such as the Embraer E-170. The airport is equipped with a full LED runway lighting system in order to ensure smoother, safer and securer night landings.