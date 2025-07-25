Barbados defeats Leeward Islands by 7 wickets to win Rising Stars Women’s U19 Championship 2025 Final

Barbados won against Leeward Islands by seven wickets in the “Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship 2025.” The final match took place on Saturday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad, which was affected by rain and led to a revised target. The Leeward Islands were all out for 93 in 23.3 overs. Barbados, who went on to chase the reduced target of 69, scored 72-3 in only 12.2 overs.

Barbados captain Theanny Herbert-Mayers took 3 wickets for 15 runs. Spinner Naijanni Cumberbatch also had 3 wickets for 33 runs. Notably, Jahzara Claxton (28) and Aliyah Weekes (20) were the top scorers for the Leeward Islands.

After the final match, an awards ceremony was hosted at the Hilton Trinidad Conference Centre. The Coach of the Barbados team, Robin Parris, shared that he was very proud of his team and appreciated Cricket West Indies (CWI) for doing a great job at developing women’s sports. Parris said that their huge victory over Guyana in round three proved that this team was ready for success.

In the play-off game, Trinidad and Tobago defeated Jamaica by one wicket. Jamaica scored 117 runs, which included a 62-run performance by their captain Abigail Bryce. But the host team reached the target in the final over. Brianna Harricharan took 4 wickets for 15 runs, while Keira Superville took 2 wickets for 2 runs.

In the fifth place play-off, the Windward Islands defeated Guyana by ten wickets. Guyana made just 51 runs. Amiah Gilbert took 5 wickets for 12 runs and then went on to score 42 not out which helped her team secure the quick win.

List of Awardees

Player of Match Awards

Round 1 - Guyana vs Jamaica - Davehjah Brown - Jamaica (2-15)

Round 2 - Guyana vs Windward Islands - Tia Issacs- Guyana (4-15 & 16*)

Round 3 - Barbados vs Guyana - Naijanni Cumberbatch- Barbados (6-7)

Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica - Abigail Bryce - Jamaica (57*)

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands - Sainavi Kambalapalli- Leeward Islands (27 & 6-8)

Round 4 - Trinidad and Tobago vs Windward Islands - Amrita Ramtahal- T&T (5-16/ 19*)

Jamaica vs Barbados - Asabi Callender- Barbados (52*)

Guyana vs Leeward Islands - Sainavi Kambalapalli- Leeward Islands (4-22 & 37*)

Round 5 - Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana -Brianna Harricharan T&T (5/20)

Leeward Islands vs Barbados - Naijanni Cumberbatch- Barbados (5/8)

Windward Islands vs Jamaica - Selena Ross Windward Islands (6/4)

Round 6 - Playoffs

5/6 Place Play Off - Amiah Gilbert Windward Islands (5/12 runs & 42*)

3/4 Place Play Off - Brianna Harricharan T&T (4 wickets for 15 runs)

Final - Theanny Herbert-Mayers Barbados (3 Wickets for 15 runs)

Team Awards - Outstanding Players

Barbados - Theanny Herbert-Mayers

Guyana - Laurene Williams

Jamaica - Teandra Issacs

Leeward Islands - Courtney Browne

Trinidad and Tobago - Amrita Ramtahal

Windward Islands - Daisy Woods

Fielder with Most Catches - Natalia Phillip Windward Islands (4)

Bowler With Most Wickets - Naijanni Cumberbatch- Barbados 17 Wickets Avg. 3.82

Best Wicket Keeper Award - Kaela George (Windward Islands) and Katherine Bean-Rosario (Leeward Islands) 4 dismissals

Batter with Most Runs - Sainavi Kambalapalli (Leeward Islands) 167 Runs Avg 83.50

2025 West Indies Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship MVP

Sainavi Kambalapalli (Leeward Islands) - 167 runs average 83.50 runs and 11 wickets avg 7.18

Special Awards: In Recognition and Appreciation of Long-Standing Service and Dedication to the Development of Female Cricket in the West Indies