PM Gaston Browne hails Tranquility Park as Antigua and Barbuda's First Modern Cemetery in over a Century

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne lauded the new Tranquility Park cemetery, calling it a milestone for Antigua and Barbuda. He described it as a “state-of-the-art” resting place for the dead that is clean, well organized and in terms of environmental design. This public facility is the first newly built cemetery in over 100 years.

Speaking during a radio show, the Prime Minister said that the country is moving away from messy graveyards, which were formed with concrete and ugly structures. PM Browne said, “This is a state-of-the-art cemetery. We are moving away from those big mounds and littered sites to something more organised, pristine, and sustainable.”

Tranquility Park sets a new standard

The cemetery is located in a large piece of land and includes green spaces, strict rules to protect the environment, and a no-plastic property. This means that no artificial flowers or plastic decorations will be allowed on the grave stones.

Moreover, the government of Antigua and Barbuda also plans to plant Mahogany and other trees in the cemeteries. These will provide shade, refresh the air, and improve the space aesthetic. The rest of the land will be fenced off to stop illegal land sales.

The Prime Minister also brought up other plans of the government. He reported that in Painters and Fort Road, new nurseries are being developed. These nurseries will be a part of an initiative to put more plants and flowers in the island’s public areas.

PM Browne appreciates Health Minister and Ministry of Works

In addition, Prime Minister Browne thanked Health Minister Molwyn Joseph for his role in bringing the project to life. Also, he praised the Ministry of Works for doing a great job in the construction of the cemetery. The new cemetery is an element of a larger plan to make the country more beautiful and modern.

He also praised Public Works Minister Maria Browne and her team for their efforts in improving infrastructure. PM Browne noted that Public Works Director Carlos King and his staff are very dedicated and meet on a regular basis to manage the national projects.