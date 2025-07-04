India and Trinidad and Tobago deepen strategic relations during PM Modi’s historic state visit

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi arrived at Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain yesterday to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour from Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. This historic visit by PM Modi is aimed at improving trade, culture, energy and diaspora relations.

The Prime Minister of India arrived on a dedicated Air India flight into the country which was a cause for great celebration. He was welcomed with traditional and cultural performances, representing the rich Indo-Caribbean heritage of Trinidad and Tobago. Also, during his two-day visit, from July 3 to July 4, PM Modi will receive the Order of Trinidad and Tobago - the highest honor of the country.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar visited the airport to personally greet her Indian equivalent with very warm handshakes and words of friendship. Also present during the welcome ceremony were members of the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago (including 38 Ministers and four Members of Parliament), senior diplomats, and representatives of the Indian High Commission.

Indian Prime Minister praises PM Kamla and addresses Indian Diaspora

PM Modi said that Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ancestors hailed from Buxar in Bihar, a place she has also visited. "People consider her the daughter of Bihar," he shared while praising the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Modi made discussion on issues which include improving bilateral relationships in several areas, including renewable energy, IT, pharmaceuticals and capacity building. Also discussed during the meetings will be topics related to regional security, climate change resilience and cultural exchange.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. These discussions are expected to focus on further advancing cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, technology and cultural exchange.

Also during the state visit, the Prime Ministers of both the nations will attend a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, highlighting the importance of a good relationship between the two countries.

PM Modi’s Five-Nation Tour

This visit of the Indian Prime Minister is a symbol of a very strong bilateral relationship between the two nations tied together by a shared past and a large Indian diaspora. Notably, in the Caribbean, the largest Indian community is in Trinidad and Tobago, making up over 40% of its population and mainly comes from Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Notably, this is the first time Prime Minister Modi visited Trinidad and Tobago since the start of his term in 2014. This state visit is a part of a wider Caribbean initiative which included his recent trips to Guyana and Suriname. The visit is a sign of India’s renewed effort at improving South-South cooperation and honoring the cultural heritage which ties India and the Caribbean.

In addition, this visit is a part of PM Modi’s five nation tour. Before visiting Trinidad and Tobago, he made the first stop in Ghana. Following this state visit, the Indian Prime Minister will travel to Argentina from July 4 to 5, then to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit and a state visit. The tour ends with his visit to Namibia.